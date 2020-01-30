Khichdi: Say hello to this meal for all seasons

Moong dal is more than comfort food. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Moong dal is more than comfort food. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Something we cherish from our sick days is the comfort of warm khichdi, made from a mix of rice and lentils. As a steady powerhouse of carbohydrates, calcium, vitamins, and several other antioxidants, khichdi is considered to be a wholesome meal that is also comforting. Simmered till mushy, seasoned with a dash of turmeric and salt, and topped with ghee, khichdi can make for an ideal meal. There are various ways of preparing the dish, one of the most popular being moong dal ki khichdi.

Recently, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took to twitter to highlight the need to include moong dal ki khichdi in one’s diet.

On the Sunday run?

For a quick nutritious “Moong Dal Khichdi”, throw in rice,lentils & veggies into a cooker !

Easily digestible,it provides carbs,proteins,fibre,Vit C,calcium &trace minerals.

Khichdi is the choice of Panchakarma,Ayurveda’s deepest detox retreat!#EatRightIndia pic.twitter.com/gH5HC5i7UO — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) December 22, 2019

He mentioned, “For a quick nutritious “Moong Dal Khichdi”, throw in rice, lentils and veggies into a cooker! Easily digestible, it provides carbs, proteins, fibre, Vitamin C, calcium and trace minerals.”

Here’s why moong dal khichdi should be on your platter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jul 30, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

*Moong dal or split green gram is considered to be a great source of both soluble and insoluble fibre and contains folic acid, magnesium, copper, potassium and beneficial antioxidants.

*Compared to other dals, moong dal is low on carbs, making it a healthier option.

*One of the more important benefits of moong dal is its high protein content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sree Peri (@sreepassion) on Mar 21, 2019 at 7:30pm PDT

*Besides, it improves digestive health as the consumption of moong dal helps produce a fatty acid called butyrate in the gut which helps maintain the health of the intestinal walls.

*Being high on antioxidants, moong dal khichdi is ideal for those suffering from indigestion, diarrhoea, acidity, or while recovering from surgeries, infections or fever. It makes for a quick, balanced and wholesome meal when unwell.

*Apart from calming the digestive system along with detoxifying it, the ingredients in khichdi improve immunity and energy.

*Moong dal khichdi has a low glycaemic index such that it helps bring down insulin, blood glucose and fat levels in the body which helps lower blood sugar levels and keep diabetes under control.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd