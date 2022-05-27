Here’s why Ayurveda suggests drinking moon-charged water

Water, in itself, is quintessential for survival. However, did you know that when charged under the moon, water becomes even more beneficial for your physical and mental health? “It might sound mystical to you but moon-charged water is highly essential for your physical and emotional upliftment,” Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said.

Many believe that during a full moon, its energies are passed on to the water kept outside. “The moonlight falls on it and the water is blessed with the magic of the moon,” she added, sharing the many benefits of drinking moon-charged water.

“It is one of the most holistic ways to keep your body in the pink of health,” the expert said.

*It can help get your menstrual cycle back on track. “Ayurveda says that the 28-day cycle of the moon and your menstrual cycle are interrelated.”

*Moon charged water can help revitalise and cleanse your energy.

*Further, it is said to enhance the glow of the skin, especially “if used as a part of your daily beauty routine“.

*For those suffering from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), it is suggested to drink moon charged water on an empty stomach, first thing in the morning.

Dr Kohli added: “Though moon charged water is completely natural and should not have any side effects on your health, we recommend you consult a doctor if undergoing medication or a treatment.”

Will you give moon charged water a try?

