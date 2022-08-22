scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Five dos and don’ts for better health this monsoon

Take a look at what macrobiotic specialist Dr Shonali Sabherwal listed on Instagram

coughHere's how to prevent monsoon illnesses (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Monsoon can give a hard time to many people as it is notorious for being the season of infections like the common cold, flu, fever etc. As such, it is important to take care of one’s health by following certain precautions and preventive steps.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Macrobiotic specialist Dr Shonali Sabherwal listed some such dos and don’ts that one must follow in the rainy season. “Five things you should and should not do in the monsoon,” she wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

Also Read |Healthy eating: The best monsoon foods are…

Dos

*Drink boiled/filtered water
*Wash vegetables and greens well. “I soak them in apple cider vinegar for some time,” she said.
*Always drink warm beverages, nothing cold, she recommended.
*Make sure “meals are soupy and khichdi-like consistency and always warm”
*Supplement with vitamin C and probiotics through foods

Also Read |Watch: Malaika Arora shows how to do Pranayama to boost immunity, improve lung capacity

Don’ts

*Eat raw foods. “They cool the body and keep it damp from within,” she warned.
*Eat out as contamination in foods is high around this time
*Keep your hair wet after a bath
*Stay wet at all, especially keep feet dry
*Let still water be in any area for a long time, as the chance of anything spreading via mosquitoes is high

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 08:50:14 pm
Next Story

Kannur University row: Kerala HC stays appointment of CPM leader’s wife, seeks reply from Governor, UGC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

FIFA demands met, Indian football suspension likely to be lifted soon

FIFA demands met, Indian football suspension likely to be lifted soon

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Premium
India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray
LIVE UPDATES

India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year
Explained

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

photography exhibition
‘Twin Sisters with Cameras’: Exhibition gives a peek in to the photographic lives of Debalina Mazumder, Manobina Roy
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement