This healthy kadha will help keep monsoon illnesses at bay

Monsoon is finally here! But, along with relief, rains bring with them a number of seasonal illnesses such as dengue, malaria, and diarrhoea, among others. As such, paying extra attention to your health during the rainy months is essential.

Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli agreed, “While the rainy season provides a bit of relief from the heat, it also brings with it a number of illnesses.”

She explained that colds and coughs are rampant during the monsoon due to the humid and cold weather. “In addition to this, outbreaks of numerous diseases, including those transmitted by mosquitoes, also rise as soon as it starts to rain. In this situation, where Covid is still not over, you should be ready to combat these infections in advance,” she added, sharing a recipe for a simple and beneficial kadha that will keep these diseases at bay.

Yes, kadha may not be the most delicious item to consume, but, it “has a variety of purposes, especially during the monsoon season,” the expert shared. “Thanks to the Indian system of medicine, Ayurveda has all the remedies for good health. You may make kadha, which can help keep you healthy, with the aid of native spices or natural herbs.”

Here’s how you can make this kadha at home.

*Take some roasted coriander, cumin, and fennel seeds along with some black peppercorn seeds.

*Grind these spices into a fine powder and store in an airtight container.

*To make a brew, boil a glass of water and add one teaspoon of the spice powder.

*Strain and drink it!

“Bring kadhas to your rescue this monsoon and ensure a healthy you. Happy Monsoons!” Dr Kohli concluded.

