Ring in the monsoon this year with these healthy food options

A much-awaited season, monsoons call for crispy pakodas and several cups of hot masala tea. But it is very important to maintain the nutrition level in one’s body to avoid or fight the sickness from the rains.

Here is the list of healthy quenchers and food for monsoon season. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

After a hot, dry summer spell, monsoons bring in relief from the scorching heat. A much-awaited season, monsoons call for crispy pakodas and several cups of hot masala tea. But it is very important to maintain the nutrition level in one’s body to avoid or fight the sickness from the rains, especially ailments like flu, fever and a bad throat.

To help you keep fit and enjoy the season, Avanti Deshpande, nutritionist at Second Nature, suggests a few food and drink items you can opt for if you feel the early signs of flu and roughness in your throat.

Herbal Tea

Sipping hot herbal tea with evening snacks is not only the perfect combination on a rainy day, but is also a good way to cleanse your system. Herbal teas have antioxidants which help fight many diseases and bacteria in the body.

Dry Fruits 

Nuts may also help prevent dementia, a new study reveals (Source: File Photo)

Eating a few pieces of cashews, almonds, walnuts, and dates, will not only keep you healthy during monsoon but even otherwise. However, it helps keep the body warm and protects from any virus attacks during monsoon. It is also a healthy snack option that will keep your weight in check.

Yogurt 

Yogurt is convenient to east and extremely healthy. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Rich in protein, probiotic and bacteria that strengthen our immune system, yogurt can be used as an ingredient for a dish and can also be enjoyed directly from the cup. Add in a smoothie or make a glass of tangy buttermilk, it is healthy and tastes great.

Spices

Known by different names like Indian Saffrom, haldi or cucuma, turmeric not only gives colour to Indian curries but also has proven medicinal properties. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Add more spices like turmeric, black pepper, ginger and cinnamon to your food for an immunity boost. Monsoon brings in a lot of mosquitoes and insects, exposing you to allergies. These spices help getting rid of allergies and are also good for digestion.

Fresh vegetable & fruit juice

Make fresh juice at home. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While juicing vegetables and fruits at home can be time consuming, you should avoid consuming them from roadside kiosks especially during monsoons. You can make a fresh tomato juice at home by simply blitzing some tomatoes in a blender and adding some fresh lime juice and a pinch of pepper.

