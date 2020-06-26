Monsoon healthcare tips for moms-to-be

These illnesses tend to be more severe in pregnant women because of their reduced immunity. (Source: Thinkstock/pixabay) These illnesses tend to be more severe in pregnant women because of their reduced immunity. (Source: Thinkstock/pixabay)

Many women may suffer discomfort during their pregnancy, especially in the monsoon months. Along with gloomy clouds, the rains also bring with it a host of mosquito-borne infections, viral and bacterial illnesses like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, flu, typhoid, hepatitis and the recent epidemic of Nipah.

These illnesses tend to be more severe in pregnant women because of their reduced immunity, leading to increased bleeding tendencies, multi-organ issues, ICU admissions and premature delivery.

Here are some ways to enjoy the rains when you are expecting.

* Staying hydrated is essential, even during rains. The drop in the temperatures may reduce your desire to drink more liquids, but maintaining a good hydration is essential to beat the humidity, relieve headaches and fatigue associated with dehydration.

* Craving a particular type of food is not uncommon during pregnancy. It’s best to avoid raw vegetables in your salad and raw meat, eggs and seafood during your pregnancy. Eat a balanced meal rich in fibre and protein to stay healthy. There is no substitute for home-cooked meals as you are aware of the ingredients and hygiene level during preparation.

* Avoid stagnant waters in your home and garden as they breed mosquitoes that spread malaria and dengue.

* Loose full-sleeved comfortable cotton clothing will offer protection from mosquitoes and help beat the humidity. Avoid wearing synthetic fabrics and tight clothing as they can cause discomfort and rashes.

* Hand hygiene and clean drinking water prevent water-borne diseases like hepatitis A, E and typhoid; some of which can be fatal in a pregnant woman. Washing your hands multiple times a day, prior to each meal and after using the restrooms with clean water is an essential part of good hand hygiene.

* A fever or a common cold in pregnancy needs immediate attention and treatment with pregnancy-safe medications to avoid complications to the mother and unborn child.

