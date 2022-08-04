scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Monsoon healthcare: With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here’s everything to know about the disease

A seasonal spike in leptospirosis cases during monsoon in India is seen because people come in contact with contaminated, stagnant water. Find out what experts say about staying safe, especially if you are a pet parent

Written by Prerna Mittra | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 12:30:19 pm
monsoon health, Indian monsoon, monsoon diseases in India, monsoon infection in India, leptospirosis, what is leptospirosis, leptospirosis causes, leptospirosis bacteria, leptospirosis infection, leptospirosis in India, leptospirosis cases, leptospirosis prevention, leptospirosis treatment, leptospirosis and pets, indian express newsLeptospira bacteria, which inhabit rodents and other animals, can infect humans when they come into contact with water that has been tainted with rodent or infected-animal urine. (PTI photo)

It was recently reported that amid the ongoing monsoon season, heavy rains and waterlogging situations in the city of Mumbai led to a surge in leptospirosis cases. The health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) even issued an advisory regarding safety measures to follow. Residents have been asked to keep a check on diseases like dengue and leptospirosis, with more water stagnation expected in the coming days.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

What is leptospirosis?

For the unversed, leptospirosis is caused by a type of bacteria called ‘leptospira’; it is a zoonotic disease, which can infect both humans and animals like rats, mice, dogs, cows etc. According to Dr Sweta Shah, lead consultant — microbiology and infection prevention — at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, the bacteria is usually present in contaminated water and soil, where animals have passed urine.

ALSO READ |Health ministry releases dos and don’ts to prevent contracting monkeypox

“When a person walks through this water or [on this] soil, the bacteria can enter the body through open wounds — which may be invisible — or mucous membranes like the eyes or mouth. Further, it enters the bloodstream and spreads in the body. While it is usually a mild infection, it can also turn into a serious disease,” the doctor tells indianexpress.com, adding that it can rarely lead to death, too.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
monsoon health, Indian monsoon, monsoon diseases in India, monsoon infection in India, leptospirosis, what is leptospirosis, leptospirosis causes, leptospirosis bacteria, leptospirosis infection, leptospirosis in India, leptospirosis cases, leptospirosis prevention, leptospirosis treatment, leptospirosis and pets, indian express news Most of the time, leptospirosis causes mild flu-like symptoms or no symptoms, but it can also lead to serious complications such as meningitis, kidney failure or respiratory problems. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The monsoon connection

Is leptospirosis more common in the monsoon season? Yes, says Dr Shah. “There is a seasonal spike in leptospirosis cases during monsoon in India, as a large number of people come in contact with contaminated, stagnant water, especially during and after flooding. It is also described as a ‘monsoon-related illness’,” she says.

Agreeing with her, Dr Preeti Chhabria, director — internal medicine and general medicine — at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai explains that leptospirosis in Mumbai is predominantly seen in the monsoon season, more so after heavy rain spells along with flooding.

ALSO READ |How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19

“Leptospira bacteria, which inhabit rodents and other animals, can infect humans when they come into contact with water that has been tainted with rodent or infected-animal urine. Whenever it rains or floods, wading through contaminated water offers the bug an access to the skin through various scrapes and sores. The sickness can incubate for up to 20 -24 days, with an average of 10 days,” Dr Chhabria says.

According to her, the illness can range in severity.

monsoon health, Indian monsoon, monsoon diseases in India, monsoon infection in India, leptospirosis, what is leptospirosis, leptospirosis causes, leptospirosis bacteria, leptospirosis infection, leptospirosis in India, leptospirosis cases, leptospirosis prevention, leptospirosis treatment, leptospirosis and pets, indian express news A large number of people come in contact with contaminated, stagnant water, especially during and after flooding, putting them at risk. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The symptoms

Dr Chhabria says the symptoms can be mild or moderate with a high grade fever, chills, body aches, and redness in the eyes.

Adding to this, Dr Sulaiman Ladhani, consulting chest physician, MD chest and tuberculosis at Masina Hospital, Mumbai tells this outlet that most of the time, leptospirosis causes mild flu-like symptoms or no symptoms, but it can also lead to serious complications such as meningitis, kidney failure or respiratory problems.

ALSO READ |African swine fever reported in Assam: All you need to know about this non-zoonotic disease

He explains that there are two phases of leptospirosis. “First phase is like a mild flu-like sickness which accounts for 90 per cent of the cases, in which a person may feel better and recover. In the second phase, it is a form of jaundice and it is also known as ‘whale’s disease’. It can be severe and lead to complications. This type can last for several weeks, but is less common.”

According to him, common symptoms seen in leptospirosis are:

– Fever
– Coughing
– Headache
– Muscle pain, especially back and calves
– Rashes on the body
– Diarrhea
– Vomiting
-Stomach discomfort
– Red eyes

ALSO READ |Cases of ‘kala azar’ or black fever reported in Bengal: All you need to know

What does the treatment process entail?

According to Dr Shah, leptospirosis can successfully be treated with antibiotics like doxycycline, azithromycin, and ceftriaxone, which are given orally or through an intravenous route. “The patient should be hydrated at home and in the hospital. Other symptomatic and supportive treatments for fever and pain can also be given based on the doctor’s recommendation,” she says.

monsoon health, Indian monsoon, monsoon diseases in India, monsoon infection in India, leptospirosis, what is leptospirosis, leptospirosis causes, leptospirosis bacteria, leptospirosis infection, leptospirosis in India, leptospirosis cases, leptospirosis prevention, leptospirosis treatment, leptospirosis and pets, indian express news Avoid walking and wading through flooded water or roads. (PTI photo)

Dr Ladhani adds that simple remedies like “rest, hydration, symptomatic treatment and antibiotics like penicillin and doxycycline” are best. In case of severe illness, he says that hospital admission may be necessary. “And if there are complications then other critical treatment may be required. Diagnosis is based on clinical history and by blood tests; liver and kidney tests [can be done] to check for complications.”

Prevention

Just like any other disease, leptospirosis, too, can be prevented. According to Dr Anita Mathew, infectious disease specialist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, people can do the following:

* Avoid walking and wading through flooded water or roads.
* Wash and dry the legs after getting wet or walking in flooded streets.
* If there has been a prolonged exposure to flooded areas, they can check with their doctor for certain medicines as preventative remedies, like prophylaxis.

“If infected, one should monitor fever, oxygen levels, cough, urination state and colour of urine. It is preferable to get admitted if symptoms are severe,” she says.

monsoon health, Indian monsoon, monsoon diseases in India, monsoon infection in India, leptospirosis, what is leptospirosis, leptospirosis causes, leptospirosis bacteria, leptospirosis infection, leptospirosis in India, leptospirosis cases, leptospirosis prevention, leptospirosis treatment, leptospirosis and pets, indian express news Dogs typically contract leptospirosis through direct contact with urine of an infected animal, and through open wounds or sores. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Are some people more susceptible than others?

Based on where someone stays, it could be true that some sections may be more at risk. Dr Shah says that in urban areas like Mumbai, usually two groups are most affected: slum dwellers and the working population who have to walk through flood water during their daily commute in local trains, buses etc. In other areas, activities like fishing or swimming also can be risk factors. “Also, pets can carry and transmit infections,” she warns.

ALSO READ |Monsoon alert: Ways to care for your pooch in the rainy season

So, what should pet owners keep in mind?

Dr Ladhani says dogs typically contract leptospirosis through direct contact with urine of an infected animal, and through open wounds or sores. “Once infected they might have mild or no illness, or if the disease is severe they may have fever, sore muscles, reluctance to move with stiffness in muscles and legs, shivering and lack of appetite, increased thirst and urination, rapid dehydration, vomiting and diarrhea. They may also have dark gums and yellowness of skin, with swelling of the mucus membrane.”

He adds that antibiotics may be prescribed by a veterinarian depending on the stage of infection. “Home care is important. Ideally when the dog is being treated they should be kept away from other pets and children, and gloves should be worn while handling them, their fluid and waste products. Areas where the dog has urinated or vomited should be cleaned and disinfected.”

Dr Mathew adds that one can protect their pets from some strains of leptospirosis by vaccinating them. “Animal-to-human transmission is known by contamination through urine in the environment, but human-to-animal transmission is not very common,” she says.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 12:30:19 pm

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

3

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

4

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan

5

CWG 2022, Day 6 Highlights: Tejaswin Shankar wins historic Bronze, Silver for Judoka Tulika

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde
Legacy battle

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

China’s military drills around Taiwan could help it practice an invasion

China’s military drills around Taiwan could help it practice an invasion

Premium
Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far
Explained

As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs
Delhi Confidential

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

National Heart Transplant Day: Heart transplant patients form human chain to raise awareness
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement