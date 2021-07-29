Monsoon healthcare: Five things expectant mothers can do for their well-being

Vaccination definitely helps in protecting both you and your baby in these troubled times. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

With the pandemic going on, seasonal illnesses are likely to strike harder. Monsoon is particularly a time when people take ill, given the rise in humidity, change in temperature, more mosquito breeding, etc.

As such, it is a time when mothers-to-be have to exercise caution. Not only are they responsible for their health, but they are also responsible for the health of their baby.

Dr Rubina Shanawaz Z, senior consultant, obstetrics and uro gynaecology at Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road, Bengaluru suggests five pointers for how they can take care of their health in the monsoon season. Read on.

1. Vaccinate yourself

Now that the government has approved Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women, please go ahead and discuss with your gynaecologist about your vaccination. It definitely helps in protecting both you and your baby in these troubled times.

2. Hydrate yourself

The usual thirst mechanism doesn’t set in, in this gloomy weather. This is why you have to pay extra attention to make sure you take enough fluids. Ideally 2.5 litres in 24 hours is recommended. This could be as water or hot tea/hot chocolate/hot soup. This will not only help with headaches and throat dryness, but will also maintain water around your baby adequately.

3. Vitamin C rich, well-cooked food

Vitamin C is essential for immunity, especially when it comes to prevention of upper respiratory tract infections. Load up on citric fruits and juices. The chance of food contamination is generally high with all the slush around. So make sure your food source is hygienic and all the raw produce is washed thoroughly before cooking.

4. Physical activity

Don’t miss out on your daily walks and antenatal exercises during these times. Make sure you wear appropriate anti-skid footwear and try as much as possible to walk in dry areas or in the safety of your home.

5. SMS

Covid is still lurking. So the most important step is SMS:

– Sanitise your hands with soap and warm water before every meal.

– Mask up, covering both your nose and mouth in the presence of anyone apart from family members.

– Socially-distance by keeping six feet from anyone.

