Avoid fungal infections this monsoon with these hygiene tips

For many, monsoon comes as a sigh of relief from the summer heat and humidity. But for many others, the season brings along a host of illnesses and fungal infections. From nail infections and smelly feet to various skin-related issues, fungal infections are something that need to be treated right away.
If you too have been facing such issues, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, beauty skin expert, has some helpful tips for you.
Here’s what she had to say.
Athlete’s foot
A fungal infection that begins between the toes, athlete’s foot commonly occurs in people whose feet become sweaty on wearing shoes. Some of the signs include itching, stinging and burning. Dr Gupta suggested that one should wash their feet with soap and dry them thoroughly. Wear open footwear, change out of wet clothes and use anti-fungal dusting powder after bathing.
Ringworm
A common fungal infection that appears in the shape of a ring, ringworm affects areas like neck, feet and armpits. Wear clean, dry, loose clothes in breathable fabric. Do not scratch the affected area and use anti-fungal cream and powder for relief. Keep your feet clean and dry.
Fungal nail infection
Nails are more prone to fungal infections during monsoons. The infection occurs if nails are not cleaned and dirt gets accumulated under them. Treat athlete’s foot early to avoid it from spreading to nails. Trim nails, keep toes clean to avoid infections.
Eczema
Eczema or dermatitis sees a steep flare-up in the rainy season. Damp weather aggravates the condition. Lotion-based moisturisers are better than cream-based ones in this season. Pure coconut oil provides instant relief. One should make sure to wear cotton clothes.
Tinea Capitis
Known as ringworm of scalp, Tinea Capitis is a fungal infection that occurs on scalp, eyebrows, eyelashes, beard. With a tendency to attack hair shafts and follicles, it is usually spread through person-to-person contact or by sharing combs, towels, hats, or pillows. Follow regular shampooing, hand washing, and other normal hygiene routine. Use anti-fungal shampoo with salicylic acid to exfoliate, scrub the skin off infected and dead cells.
