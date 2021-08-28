Monsoon diseases: Tips to protect yourself during Covid-19

The second wave of Covid-19 has subsided in most parts of India. The country grappled with various challenges during this period, including a shortage of oxygen supply and a massive rise in the number of cases. Even as we come to terms with this, the monsoon season has begun in most parts which also brings with it a spate of diseases — bacterial, viral and fungal. There is thus a need to take extra steps to ensure protection against these as well as Covid-19.

“Certain easy precautions can help us keep ourselves and families safe from these diseases, especially in the wake of a global pandemic. It is also important to remember the fact that the symptoms of these seasonal infections can mimic those of Covid-19 and therefore, one must be alert. Covid-19 is transmitted through droplets and air. The monsoons, therefore, provide a brief breather from a rise in the infections. This period should therefore be used to ensure that preventive measures are put in place and that we build immunity.” said Dr Vishal Sehgal, President, Medical Services, Portea Medical.

Let’s take a look at the precautions.

Protection from mosquitoes

One must check all water coolers, tanks and spaces on the terrace and balconies to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water. Further, it is important to wear full sleeves clothes and trousers while going out especially during the evenings. Usage of mosquito repellents and nets is also essential. Further, wherever possible, fumigate the home to eliminate mosquitoes and bugs.

Personal hygiene

After returning from the outdoors, it is important to take a bath to help wash off any germs that might have gathered on the skin and protect you from illnesses. Our hands are the key focus areas when it comes to personal hygiene and disease prevention. It is important to thoroughly and frequently wash them with soap and water especially before eating or after using the washroom. Sneezing or coughing without covering the face is another harmful practice that should be completely avoided.

Social distancing

With the reopening, most of us have started using public transport to work and also go out to the market to buy essential items. It is imperative to take various precautions such as maintaining distance with people who show symptoms of illness or cough without covering their mouth. Face masks are essential while stepping out of your home. People with weaker immunity, children and the elderly should avoid going to crowded places.

Food and water hygiene

One must ensure adequate food and water hygiene even at home. Avoid eating roadside food and try to eat fresh, homecooked meals as far as possible. Carrying one’s own water bottles etc. is recommended and so is drinking purified or boiled water. Eating immunity-boosting and seasonal foods is a good way to stay healthy during the rainy season.

Protect the respiratory system

Air-borne infections can affect the respiratory system and certain home remedies can be beneficial. One should consume warm water as far as possible and take steam inhalation once a day. Make sure you also practise yoga and certain breathing exercises like the pranayama.

“Although the COVID-19 wave has subsided and gradual unlocking is on, we must keep a check on ourselves and stay at home. There is also a need to doubly protect ourselves especially because rains too bring several diseases with them. By following certain basic hygiene and safety measures, it is possible to enjoy the monsoon rain without any diseases,” he said.