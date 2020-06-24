Monsoon diet: Eat right with these three immunity boosting foods

Count on these immunity boosters this monsoon. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Count on these immunity boosters this monsoon. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The monsoon season brings a respite from the scorching heat of summer. The sheer delight of bingeing on hot pakodas with steaming ginger tea makes the rains even more enjoyable. However, as much joy as the weather brings, it also makes us susceptible to a multitude of seasonal diseases, not all of which are water-borne. According to Ritika Samaddar, regional head – dietetics, Max Healthcare, Delhi, our immunity takes a dip during monsoons, making us more susceptible to common cold, viral infections, flu and digestive issues. A good immune system, therefore, is required during this season, which can be built by consuming certain foods.

Include these three foods in your diet for better immunity

Almonds

Almonds are a source of 15 nutrients such as magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, etc. In addition to this, they are also high in vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant to support pulmonary immune function. Vitamin E is also known to offer protection against infections caused by viruses and bacteria. Almonds are a convenient snack that can be eaten anywhere, any time of the day. You can also mix almonds with your favourite flavours to create healthy, yet tasty snacks!

Yoghurt

Probiotics or “good bacteria” present in yoghurt can help in boosting your immune function. They help in healthy regulation of the gut, which stimulates your immune response to fighting diseases. Yoghurt is also fortified with Vitamin D, which is linked to cold and flu resistance. You can try making fruit smoothies or just throw in some chopped fruits and nuts in a bowl of yoghurt for a healthy meal option.

Turmeric

It is one of the most powerful Indian spices and has more than 300 nutrients including calcium, fibre, iron, zinc etc. Turmeric is also known to have anti-inflammatory properties that can help in boosting immunity. It also contains anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that further add to strengthening the body’s immune function. Turmeric can be consumed by mixing it with milk or ghee along with black pepper.

As much as we love the monsoons, no one prefers falling sick and being restrained in the pleasant season. It is a time for us to protect our body against diseases by taking precautions.

