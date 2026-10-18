Monocef injection explained: Uses, side effects and when it may be necessary

If you have been prescribed Monocef injection, you may wonder why an injectable antibiotic is needed when some infections can be treated with tablets. The answer depends on the type and severity of the infection and the patient’s overall condition.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Dr Saloni Rajyaguru, ENT Department, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar, Mumbai, explains what Monocef contains, when it may be used, and why it should not be taken without medical advice.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.