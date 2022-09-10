scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Study says monkeypox may cause neurological damage, including inflammation of the brain

Although we found that people with monkeypox infection can have neuropsychiatric symptoms, the studies in our paper cannot say with any certainty that it's the virus causing these problems, said James Brunton Badenoch, Academic Foundation Doctor, Queen Mary University of London London

As per WHO, Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals.)

By James Brunton Badenoch

Monkeypox’s effect on the skin – the disfiguring rashes – and the flu-like symptoms have been well described, but few have investigated the neurological and psychiatric problems the virus might cause.

There are historic reports of neurological complications in people infected with the related smallpox virus and in people vaccinated against smallpox, which contains the related vaccinia virus. So my colleagues and I wanted to know whether monkeypox causes similar problems.

Also Read: |10 monkeypox cases in country since first case reported in July; no spread, says expert

We looked at all the evidence from before the current monkeypox pandemic of neurological or psychiatric problems in people with a monkeypox infection. The results are published in the journal eClinicalMedicine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

A small but noticeable proportion of people (2% to 3%) with monkeypox became very unwell and developed serious neurological problems, including seizure and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain that can cause long-term disability). We also found that confusion occurred in a similar number of people. It’s important to note, though, that these figures are based on a few studies with few participants.

Besides the severe and rare brain problems, we found evidence of a broader group of people with monkeypox who had more common neurological symptoms including headache, muscle ache and fatigue.

Advertisement
Monkeypox is caused by monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae.(Representative/Wiki Commons)

From looking at the studies, it was unclear how severe these symptoms were and how long they lasted. It was also unclear how many people with monkeypox had psychiatric problems – such as anxiety and depression – as few studies looked into it. Of those that did, low mood was frequently reported.

We don’t know what factors are driving these neuropsychiatric problems in people with monkeypox. We would want to know whether the strain of monkeypox virus and the severity of infection affects these problems. However, we were unable to look into this properly because it was not consistently reported in studies.

Also Read: |Experts: Surveillance of monkeypox cases can be strengthened by screening at-risk groups

Although we found that people with monkeypox infection can have neuropsychiatric symptoms, the studies in our paper cannot say with any certainty that it’s the virus causing these problems. Future research exploring this will need to follow up people with no neuropsychiatric conditions before becoming infected with monkeypox.

Advertisement

If it is the virus that is causing these problems, the biological processes underlying it are unclear and could involve the virus directly entering the nervous system, a reaction by the immune system or something else entirely. It’s also possible that the stigma people experience from monkeypox infection and the effect of disfiguring skin rashes could contribute to psychological distress such as low mood.

Our research focused on the evidence before the current monkeypox pandemic. Most of the data was from west Africa and in people hospitalised with an infection, whereas the current pandemic has predominantly affected North America and western Europe. It is unclear to what degree the symptoms of previous outbreaks will mirror what we are seeing now.
Backed by other recent studies.

Important research has come out since we finished our paper. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine included over 500 people with monkeypox from 16 countries in the current outbreak. Although no cases of encephalitis or seizure were reported, headache and fatigue were found in more than a quarter of people infected with monkeypox and low mood in up to one in ten people.

However, there have been two recently reported cases of monkeypox-confirmed encephalitis in Spain. Further surveillance is needed to determine the true extent of more serious problems like encephalitis and seizure.
The monkeypox outbreak remains a global concern and ongoing public health measures, including improving access to vaccination, are needed.

Although monkeypox mainly causes flu-like symptoms and skin problems, our latest study – and subsequent studies – show that neuropsychiatric symptoms are not uncommon. We are not expecting a tide of serious brain problems, but complications such as encephalitis and seizure may occur in a small proportion of people. We need more research to find out if these symptoms persist over time and whether they’re caused by monkeypox.

Advertisement

The author is Academic Foundation Doctor, Queen Mary University of London, London

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 09:40:05 pm
Next Story

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh says his ‘Brahmastra is enough to destroy Bollywood’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

For Jabeur, the queen of drop shot, a shot at Grand Slam title Ons more
US Open final

For Jabeur, the queen of drop shot, a shot at Grand Slam title Ons more

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Central Vista, Photo gallery, Indian Express, Central Vista project
Revamped Central Vista Avenue reopens to public; see pics
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement