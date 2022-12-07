Is monk fruit sweetener the perfect sugar substitute for diabetics?

To avoid sugar fluctuations, which can drastically affect their health, diabetics are often advised against consuming certain foods, especially those that are sweet in nature. As such, can they consume fruits like monk fruit, which is known for its characteristic sweet taste? Also known as ‘siraitia grosvenorii’, it is believed that some Buddhist monks cultivated the fruit centuries ago, and that is also how it got its name. Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) has been using this fruit for decades owing to its health benefits, and it is now popular worldwide, according to Healthline.com.

“This small, green-coloured melon contains a compound called mogrosides, which give it its natural sweetness. This property makes it a great natural sugar substitute for diabetics as it doesn’t shoot up the blood sugar levels,” said Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian.

Further, monk fruit sweetener is made from the extract of the dried version of this fruit and is 150-250 times sweeter than table sugar/sucrose; it can be used as a great substitute for sugar as it has negligible carbohydrates and zero calories, elucidated Goyal.

“Till date, unlike other sweeteners, monk fruit sweetener has found to produce no-side effects, including digestive disturbances. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has deemed it to be safe for all (GRAS – Generally Regarded As Safe), including for pregnant, lactating mothers, and even children,” she said.

Dr Nivedita Gautam, a diabetes expert at SRIAAS said that monk fruit sweetener – like stevia – has zero glycemic index, which makes it an adept choice for diabetics. “Additionally, monk fruit sweetener doesn’t cause cavities, and it is observed that it has anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants. This natural sweetener is approximately 150 times sweeter than regular sugar – so a pinch of it would be sufficient to sweeten your cakes, desserts, or beverages,” Dr Nivedita told indianexpress.com, adding that since it “shows stability under heat, one can use it for cooking and baking”.

How does the sweetener work to control blood sugar spike?

Dr Nivedita elucidated on what actually happens to a sugar substitute after it is consumed. “If any sweetener is digested by the human body and is broken down to other by-products in our liver, then we have to be more careful. But monk fruit sweetener is not absorbed by our body. It is excreted unchanged – and that’s the good part,” she said.

When a diabetic consumes monk fruit sweetener, the mogrosides present in them are used as a prebiotic by the microbes of the gut and the remaining gets excreted out via urine, explained Goyal. “So it is safe in all aspects and being antioxidant-rich, it may promote various other health benefits but more human research is needed to confirm this,” Goyal noted.

While studies have indicated no-side effects from the consumption of monk fruit sweetener, Dr Nivedita is advised caution. “It might cause allergic reactions among those having some pre-existing allergies – however, it rarely happens”. “Apart from this natural sugar substitute, there are many other ingredients which make up the food item that still has calories which, as a whole, contribute to a higher rating of GI,” Dr Nivedita added. “At the end, it’s good to practice moderation if you are consuming food and drinks that contain sugar substitutes,” Dr Nivedita advised.

Moreover, some individuals might also need to adjust to the aftertaste of this sweetener, “though most of the consumers claim – it is not as pronounced as some other sugar substitutes“, noted Dr Nivedita.

