HbA1c (haemoglobin A1c or glycated haemoglobin, which measures average blood sugar levels over two to three months) is a useful long-term marker, but it has limitations. Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD of diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that conditions such as anaemia, certain haemoglobin variants, recent blood loss, kidney or liver disease, and even pregnancy can distort results. “In these situations, a more dynamic and personalised approach is more effective,” said Dr Negalur.

Responding to a Quora query: ‘What is the best way to monitor blood glucose levels over time if the HbA1c test isn’t reliable for everyone?’, Dr Negalur said that one of the best tools available today is Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM).