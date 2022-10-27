As Mohanlal enjoys red meat for lunch, his nutritionist shares a trick to make it ‘gut-friendly’

Fitness is a combination of exercising regularly, sleeping well, staying active, and consuming a nutritious diet. Hence, unlike often believed, one need not give up on their favourite foods to achieve their desired fitness level. This is probably why Malayalam actor Mohanlal, a fitness enthusiast, was seen relishing red meat — suggested avoiding for health — for lunch, which his nutritionist, Dr Jaison Paulson, never allowed him before. So, what was different this time?

“I have never given red meat or laal maas to Lal sir. But today, he had it for lunch. Many people still have a doubt about what makes a gut-friendly food. So, we have on the menu kimchi, beans, Chinese cabbage, paired with bulalo, a form of red meat — a combination which makes it extremely gut-friendly for most blood groups,” said Dr Paulson, as he shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen sitting with the Drishyam actor.

Stressing that fermented bulalo has fat, but when paired with greens, makes for a gut-friendly food, Dr Jaison said, “so, fat won’t make you fat. It is the starch and sugar”.

According to WebMD, the consumption of red meat is believed to invite a host of health problems, such as heart disease, some cancers, kidney problems, digestive issues, and mortality.

Agreeing, Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, a physician who specialises in reversing obesity, type 2 diabetes, PCOS and other lifestyle ailments, told indianexpress.com said that all the vegetables mentioned above are great prebiotics for the gut. “These help enhance the growth and diversity of the different strains of healthy microbes in the gut, which is called the microbiome. There is nothing wrong with red meat; as long as it is organic and not fed with antibiotics, red meat is absolutely fine to consume,” she said.

In an earlier interaction, Swati Bhushan, chief clinical nutritionist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi has said that 85 per cent bacteria found in the gut are friendly but they tend to decline with high consumption of food toxins like refined carbohydrates that include corn flour, maida, sugars, salt or processed food and trans fats present in fried and junk food.

Stressing that trans fats, saturated fats, and sugars can cause chronic conditions like heart diseases due to the harm caused to the number of good gut bacteria, which increases the susceptibility to metabolic diseases, Dr Shivdasani said that red meat alone is not to be held accountable. Agreed Bhushan, and said while protein is an essential part of a healthy diet, fatty cuts of meat can lead to uncomfortable digestion. “So, when you eat meat, select lean cuts,” Bhushan said.

