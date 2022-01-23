Moderate intake of coffee and tea can lessen risks of stroke, dementia: Study

Not that coffee and tea lovers need more reasons to love these beverages, but a new study proves why a moderate intake can be beneficial for health.

The study Consumption of coffee and tea and risk of developing stroke, dementia, and poststroke dementia: A cohort study in the UK Biobank, published in Plos Medicine, included 3,65,682 participants between 50 to 74 years old from the UK Biobank, who reported their coffee and tea consumption.

It found that drinking 2 to 3 cups of coffee with 2 to 3 cups of tea daily were associated with a 32 per cent lower risk of stroke and a 28 per cent lower risk of dementia. It also stated intake of coffee alone or in combination with tea was associated with lower risk of post-stroke dementia.

ALSO READ | Enjoy teatime with these super healthy and delicious brews

Yash Vardhan Swami, a nutritionist and health and fitness coach echoed the findings of the study, but warned that moderation is key: “Coffee is a great antioxidant and is shown to be beneficial for preventing dementia. But when consuming coffee, moderation is the key because too much of coffee/caffeine has the potential to make us anxious, mess up digestion (as it puts us in sympathetic nervous system mode), interfere with sleep quality (if consumed too close to bed time or in high quantities).”

ALSO READ | Health benefits of black coffee: From lowering diabetes risk to boosting metabolism

He stated that consumption of coffee and/or tea can result in “improved cognition, focus on productivity due to it’s effects on neurotransmitters”. Caffeine is also an amazing appetite suppressant, and black coffee/green tea/black tea have zero calories, so weight-watchers can have them while going out/socialising, he added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!