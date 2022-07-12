Model who wanted to look like Kim Kardashian is now ‘de-transitioning’; learn more about the process

Around the world, many people undergo plastic surgeries to alter their appearance and change the way their body looks, be it their face or any other part. But, it is rare that someone may want to completely reverse the results of their surgery to go back to looking like their older, natural self. While it may seem like a complicated journey, it is not entirely impossible.

According to a New York Post article, Jennifer Pamplona, a model, went viral recently when she revealed to Caters that after undergoing 40 cosmetic operations over a period of 12 years in order to look like reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, she decided to ‘de-transition’ and go back to how she used to look before going under the knife.

Pamplona is believed to have spent nearly $600K (INR 4,77,11,400) so as to look like Kim, and has now spent $120K (INR 95,43,162) to look more like herself. She was quoted as telling the outlet that she wanted to become a celebrity lookalike, but in the process, realised the pleasure was only superficial.

“People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying,” she said. “I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognised because I looked like a Kardashian,” she was quoted as saying.

According to reports, Pamplona was only 17 years old when she had her first surgery. Since then, she has had “three rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom, including butt implants and fat injections”. The model also shared that she discovered she was “addicted to surgery”, and “wasn’t happy”. “I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket.”

“It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery that equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times,” she was quoted as saying.

The model, however, also shared that after the “de-transition” procedure, an illness caused her to “bleed from her cheeks” for three days. “I thought I was dying. I was thinking to myself, ‘What the hell have I done with my life?'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Pamplona (@jenniferpamplona)

According to Dr Devayani Barve, an internationally-acclaimed plastic and cosmetic surgeon, when patients undergo a lot of facial surgeries, it changes the way they look and is a major event in their life. “As surgeons, we do not advise too many changes at one time; we ask them to take it gradually. We tell them if they don’t like their nose and lips, they can work on the nose first or vice-versa — take it one at a time,” she told indianexpress.com.

The doctor added she does not see too many patients who want to ‘de-transition’, or reverse what they have done. “They have been counselled enough, there have been consultations and discussions. Sometimes, yes, there are patients who think a little-less or a little-more could have been better. Since I cannot wake patients up during surgery and talk to them, I ask them [beforehand] that if it comes to making a decision, would they want me to do a little extra, or be conservative. It gives me an idea of what their mindset is,” she said.

Dr Barve also explained that it is, however, not always possible to go back to the natural, pre-surgery look. “It depends on what kind of procedure has been done. [In this model’s case,] 12 years is a long time — there is aging and skin changes which come in. It is unlikely that everything can be reversed.”

