Make sure to not make these mistakes before, during, and after a meal

Our habits — fitness, sleep, diet — play a huge role in keeping us healthy. This why experts often suggest that making small tweaks in our every day habits can help us sustain better, fight illnesses, and stay in shape — both mentally and physically. But today, we will specifically focus on food and how our eating habits can make or break our health. Talking about the same, Vikas Chawla, an Ayurveda expert, founder and director, Vedas Cure told indianexpress.com, “We should never go overboard with food as it directly impacts our physical, mental, and social health. There should always be some kind of moderation exercised on all counts to keep our bodies active. Meal mistakes often make our entire operating mechanism slow and lazy. These mistakes should be avoided, and care should be exercised.”

To guide you, Shikha Gupta, hormonal expert, nutritionist, and health coach listed some such common mistakes that are often “neglected” while setting a plate for eating.

Not maintaining a portion size

Even if you have a healthy meal, not controlling your portion size can have a significant effect.

Not eating mindfully

Many times, we don’t realise it and end up eating a lot more than we usually do — especially in the company of friends and family. “To prevent yourself from eating mindlessly, be present in the moment and free from any distractions,” Gupta said.

Are you eating mindfully? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Are you eating mindfully? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Not having the right balance of macronutrients on the plate

It is crucial to eat a balanced plate consisting of different macronutrients to call it a healthy meal. “Carbohydrates and proteins should contribute 25 per cent each of your plate, fats should contribute roughly 15 per cent, and lastly, the majority i.e., 35 per cent of your plate should be filled with fibre (not a macronutrient though),” Gupta said.

Not chewing your food well

Not chewing food well can cause many digestive problems like gas, bloating, acidity, etc. It will also help you understand at what point you are full. “This will also help you prevent overeating,” said Gupta.

A health-oriented social media page, HealthHatch, also listed four mistakes to avoid after a meal.

Having tea or coffee

Having beverages after a meal may hinder nutrient absorption. It is better to have it an hour later, if at all you have to have.

Having dessert

Desserts after meals leads to increased calories and carbs, and may cause sugar spike.

Having fruits

Our Indian diets are already high in carbs; adding fruit would further increase the carb and calorie content. If you want to add a fruit after meal, you may want to adjust your caloric intake for that meal to accommodate the fruit.

Lying down or sleeping immediately

Sleeping/lying down after meals can cause indigestion or regurgitation, which can cause digestive distress. Best to wait for a couple of hours. Chawla also mentioned that sleeping immediately causes bloating and delays the digestive process. “This can increase weight, stomach bulges, and arm flaps,” he added.

