Flying with diabetes: 5 crucial mistakes to avoid on your next flight

How can diabetics make their air travel more mindful? If Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD of diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, is to be believed, air travel disrupts routine. “You may eat at odd hours, sleep poorly, move less, and consume more packaged or sugary foods than usual. Even mild dehydration during flights can make blood sugar fluctuate. Many people focus only on the destination and forget that the journey itself can stress the body metabolically,” described Dr Negalur.

Skipping meals and then grabbing quick “airport snacks” loaded with sugar and refined carbs is a strict no-no. “Pastries, sweetened coffee, packaged juices, and fast food can spike glucose rapidly. It’s always smarter to carry balanced snacks like nuts, roasted chana, fruit, or a sandwich to avoid sudden hunger-driven choices,” said Dr Negalur.