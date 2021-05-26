Why mishri or rock sugar is good for you

A lot of us remember having mishri or rock sugar as a mouth freshener along with fennel seeds, or as an offering at temples. But, did you know that rock sugar has multiple health benefits? Yes, you read it right! Recently, Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda expert, shared how it benefits your body. Read on.

“Mishri or rock sugar is a naturally sweet substance produced by using the sugarcane plant. It is the purest form of sugar without any chemicals in it,” she wrote. “According to Ayurveda, Shadrasa Bhojana (a wholesome meal including all six tastes) is important in which Madhuar rasa (sweet taste) is one of the main rasa (taste). The traditional method of making Mishri gives it its medicinal value,” she added.

Check out the various ayurvedic qualities of mishri.

*Netrya – Good for eyes

*Kshatakshinahara – Removes fatigue or tiredness

*Saraka – Laxative

*Shukravardhaka – Improves seminal fluid in males

*Balakaraka – Improves strength

*RaktaPittahara – Balances acid levels in the blood

*Chardighna – Treats vomiting & nausea

Vatanashaka – Balances Vata dosha.

Dr Bhavsar, however, added that it should ideally be consumed in small amounts: “Mishri is considered sattvic in nature. Ayurveda considers it as medicine. As with everything in Ayurveda, mishri should be consumed consciously and sparingly. If it is consumed as a medicine, mishri can be very healthy for your body.”

How can one use mishri?

The Ayurvedic doctor suggested that one can use it to ingest bitter medicines, and also works great when added to refreshing drinks. Not only that, it is an energy booster and improves fertility along with relieving cough and sore throat. Lastly, she added that rock sugar also offers various culinary benefits and is useful for lactating mothers.

But, if mishri is made from sugar, how is it not unhealthy in nature?

“The reason why sugar becomes unhealthy for us is due to the further processing and bleaching of raw sugar with sulphuric acid to get the perfect white crystals which are appealing to our eyes but are almost poisonous,” she explained.

She added that pure mishri is not chemically processed and “this can be seen from its light yellow or grey colour. It has an almost neutral pH value” she added.

However, Dr Bhavsar said people with high sugar levels (diabetes), cholesterol, hormonal issues, autoimmune disorders should avoid all kinds of sugar.

“Natural sugar from the fruits is okay in moderation, honey and rock sugar too in moderation only if the sugar levels are normal. Otherwise, its best to avoid sweet,” she added.