scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Must Read

Try this ‘miracle tea’ to keep summer headache, bloating, uneasiness, abdominal pain and heaviness at bay

"Works wonderfully for people suffering from migraine, high cholesterol, diabetes, thyroid, acidity, gastric trouble, hormone imbalances, constipation," said Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar on Instagram.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2022 10:00:38 am
summer tea recipeTry this refreshing and healthy tea today! (Source: Pixabay)

Summer is upon us, in all its glory (read: sweltering heat)! It goes without saying that keeping yourself hydrated, at all times, is an absolute must to prevent issues such as bloating, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, and a general sense of uneasiness and heaviness.

While water should be your go-to drink this season, you can also try a host of infused drinks to keep dehydration at bay and reap the benefits of some healthy ingredients alongside. If you are looking for one such healthy drink, why not try the ‘miracle tea’.

ALSO READ |Why it is important to eat your food slowly, and how you can do that

According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, this tea can “relieve all your health issues such as summer headache, bloating, abdominal pain, heaviness, uneasiness, and provides hydration.”

Made using three summer essentials – mint, cumin and coriander – it can be consumed by everyone in the family, in every season, the expert shared. “Works wonderfully for people suffering from migraine, high cholesterol, diabetes, thyroid, acidity, gastric trouble, hormone imbalances, constipation, etc.”

Method

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Take a glass of water in a vessel and start boiling it.
*Add 5-7 mint leaves, 1 tsp of cumin (jeera) and 1 tbsp of coriander seeds to it, and boil the mixture for five minutes.
*Strain the tea and sip on it while it is lukewarm.

ALSO READ |Vegan diet: Healthy plant-based protein sources you can try

Sharing the benefits of mint, Dr Bhavsar said, it “smells like heaven and tastes delicious. It helps with cold/cough, acidity, gas, bloating, indigestion, headache, detox, acne, sinusitis, constipation and more.”

“Cumin again is another spice I love. Everything from its smell and taste to its benefits is outstanding. It is hot in potency, improves taste, stimulates the digestive fire and promotes digestion. It reduces kapha and Vata,” she added.

According to her, coriander is healthy as it is “easy to digest, has madhura vipaka ad balances all three doshas. It can be consumed in all seasons, especially during summers”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

deepika padukone, cannes film festival
As Deepika Padukone gears up to attend the Cannes Film Festival as jury this year, check out some of her best looks so far

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement