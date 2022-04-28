Try this ‘miracle tea’ to keep summer headache, bloating, uneasiness, abdominal pain and heaviness at bay

Summer is upon us, in all its glory (read: sweltering heat)! It goes without saying that keeping yourself hydrated, at all times, is an absolute must to prevent issues such as bloating, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, and a general sense of uneasiness and heaviness.

While water should be your go-to drink this season, you can also try a host of infused drinks to keep dehydration at bay and reap the benefits of some healthy ingredients alongside. If you are looking for one such healthy drink, why not try the ‘miracle tea’.

According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, this tea can “relieve all your health issues such as summer headache, bloating, abdominal pain, heaviness, uneasiness, and provides hydration.”

Made using three summer essentials – mint, cumin and coriander – it can be consumed by everyone in the family, in every season, the expert shared. “Works wonderfully for people suffering from migraine, high cholesterol, diabetes, thyroid, acidity, gastric trouble, hormone imbalances, constipation, etc.”

Method

*Take a glass of water in a vessel and start boiling it.

*Add 5-7 mint leaves, 1 tsp of cumin (jeera) and 1 tbsp of coriander seeds to it, and boil the mixture for five minutes.

*Strain the tea and sip on it while it is lukewarm.

Sharing the benefits of mint, Dr Bhavsar said, it “smells like heaven and tastes delicious. It helps with cold/cough, acidity, gas, bloating, indigestion, headache, detox, acne, sinusitis, constipation and more.”

“Cumin again is another spice I love. Everything from its smell and taste to its benefits is outstanding. It is hot in potency, improves taste, stimulates the digestive fire and promotes digestion. It reduces kapha and Vata,” she added.

According to her, coriander is healthy as it is “easy to digest, has madhura vipaka ad balances all three doshas. It can be consumed in all seasons, especially during summers”.

