Mira Kapoor is all set for a ‘seasonal cleanse’ this Navratri; are you?

April 13, 2021 10:50:07 am
Mira Rajput Kapoor has always been vocal about her love for Ayurvedic remedies — whether it is for her skin, hair or overall wellness. She also keeps sharing interesting Ayurvedic practices that she follows, on social media. Ahead of Navratri — which begins April 13, 2021 and will continue till April 22, 2021 — Mira conducted a virtual live session with Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Sudhindra Uppoor, in which they talked about ‘modern-day fasting for a seasonal cleanse’.
During the nine-day festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, Mira shared how one can have a ‘glam makeover where all self-detox and stay cool’ as part of #NotSoFast series which will feature a set of posts detailing instructions prior to each day of the fast.
She also gave a brief about the topics that she will address during her Instagram live session. The topics included, ‘why seasonal fasting is important and relevant? All the benefits and results. All the guidelines to follow the fast with ease and a quick overview for the 9-day detox.
Take a look at the Instagram Stories.
She also explained how ‘seasonal cleanse’ helps with the digestion process, as per Ayurveda.
Self-detox helps in improving immunity, vitality, and more, mentioned Mira.
Mira also shared the necessary guidelines that one should be following.
Mira went on to share the guidelines.
Mira on some foods that you can have during fasting.
Time for some pantry staples.
Mira on fast favourites that one should include.
According to Mira, one should avoid beverages like tea and coffee, heavy spices etc.
One should refrain from processed foods, grains like wheat and rice, and lentils etc, she suggested
Mira’s Instagram is full of interesting anecdotes on how one can improve their immunity through making conscious lifestyle changes.
How are you geared up?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-