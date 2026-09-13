Mira Kapoor says strict protein tracking left her ‘sluggish’ and ‘heavy’

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While the world chases daily targets of 100 grams of protein, Mira Kapoor has taken a small step back. The entrepreneur tried the rigid life of high-protein tracking and realised it’s not meant for her. During a recent interview, she shared that strict macro tracking left her “feeling sluggish, heavy, and disconnected from her body”. So she took a detour and instead settled on listening to her body more.
“Learning to read my body took time and a lot of trial and error, but I started paying closer attention to how different meals made me feel a few hours later, rather than just tracking numbers,” she said. But the entrepreneur is not back to carb loading. “I still value having a nutritional framework, but I’ve learned to treat it as a guide rather than a rulebook, and to let intuition and how I actually feel have the final say,” she told Hindustan Times.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
By now, we all understand that protein helps with muscle building, recovery, and satiety. Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, adds that this is especially beneficial for people who are active, trying to lose weight, or not getting enough protein from their diet.
But while protein awareness is justified, it has also been simplified into a single-macro obsession.
“Protein-enhanced foods do offer real benefits compared to regular ones, but for an average person who already eats a balanced diet with enough protein, the extra benefit may be too small,” she says, adding that in such cases, it can feel more like a marketing-driven product rather than a necessity. “Regular sources can still meet daily nutritional needs effectively,” she stresses.
Dr Rimpa Sarkar, clinical psychologist and founder of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, highlights the psychological side of this shift, explaining that constant exposure to nutrition content can lead to guilt, anxiety, and obsessive thinking around food.
“Over time, this may lead to anxiety around food, obsessive thinking about meals, guilt after eating, or feeling like one is constantly failing at health. Psychologically, this kind of pressure can turn food from a source of nourishment and enjoyment into a source of stress and self-judgment,” she further explains.
Raj adds that eating enough protein and switching between animal- and plant-based sources is more than sufficient. But at the same, it is important that you consistently challenge muscles with resistance training to build muscle pretty effectively.
“Distributing high-quality protein intake fairly evenly throughout each day and consuming 20-30g within a couple of hours post-strength training is what actually matters in the long run,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.