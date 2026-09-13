Mira Kapoor says strict protein tracking left her ‘sluggish’ and ‘heavy’

While the world chases daily targets of 100 grams of protein, Mira Kapoor has taken a small step back. The entrepreneur tried the rigid life of high-protein tracking and realised it’s not meant for her. During a recent interview, she shared that strict macro tracking left her “feeling sluggish, heavy, and disconnected from her body”. So she took a detour and instead settled on listening to her body more.

“Learning to read my body took time and a lot of trial and error, but I started paying closer attention to how different meals made me feel a few hours later, rather than just tracking numbers,” she said. But the entrepreneur is not back to carb loading. “I still value having a nutritional framework, but I’ve learned to treat it as a guide rather than a rulebook, and to let intuition and how I actually feel have the final say,” she told Hindustan Times.