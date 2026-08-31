Smriti Irani’s ‘dal ka soup’ helped Mira Kapoor with anaemia: ‘Saw a difference in my blood reports’

Mira Kapoor met former Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani on a recent flight, and they discussed a wide range of topics, from coding platforms to history and everything under the sun. During their mid-air conversation, Mira also seemed to remind Irani of a soup recipe she had shared that helped her manage anaemia. Turning to Instagram, Mira Kapoor recollected:

“I’ve been anaemic myself, struggled with it my whole life. I had this soup for three months and genuinely saw a difference in my blood reports. And it was just a soup. Nothing fancy. Made with all the ingredients you would find in a regular Indian kitchen,” while recommending: “Half a cup, every day”.

“Met @smritiiraniofficial on a flight, and aside from talking about coding platforms, history and everything under the sun, I remembered a recipe for a soup she shared that helped me like nothing else quite could for anaemia. I’ve stitched the video so you all have the recipe. Try it and share ahead. Dal ka soup has never been this good,” Kapoor shared in the caption of her Instagram post.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Back in 2024, the politician had shared her favourite iron-rich soup during a candid chat with Curly Tales, mentioning that many women in India experience anaemia-related issues. According to her, a few simple pantry ingredients, like drumstick, masoor dal (red lentils), onion, ginger, tomato, and spices of your choice, brought to a boil and simmered for a while, would result in “the most iron-rich soup you can have if you are a vegetarian”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Smriti Irani’s special soup

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore says that the soup can be a healthy addition to the diet for someone looking to improve their iron intake, particularly when drumstick leaves are used.

“Masoor dal provides plant-based iron and protein, drumstick leaves provide iron and folate, and tomato provides vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron from plant foods, while onion and ginger add flavour and other nutrients,” she tells indianexpress.com.

However, Raj warns that this soup is merely a supportive food and not a treatment for diagnosed anaemia. “This is because the amount of iron obtained from one serving may not be enough to correct a significant deficiency, and people with confirmed iron-deficiency anaemia may need iron supplements or treatment for the underlying cause under medical guidance,” says the expert.

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Why is anaemia so common in women?

Raj further explains that anaemia is particularly common among women because the body loses iron during menstruation, and women may need more iron during pregnancy and breastfeeding. On top of that, heavy periods, frequent pregnancies, poor dietary intake and conditions that affect iron absorption can increase the risk, she adds.

“Iron is needed to make haemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the blood, so low iron levels can lead to tiredness, weakness, poor concentration, headaches, pale skin and reduced energy,” Raj points out.

What else can help?

Along with this soup, Raj suggests that people must regularly include iron-rich foods such as lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, soybeans, tofu, green leafy vegetables, ragi, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, nuts, dried fruits and iron-fortified cereals.

“Combining these foods with vitamin-C-rich options such as amla, guava, oranges, lemon, tomatoes and capsicum can help the body absorb more of the iron,” she says, warning against drinking tea or coffee immediately with iron-rich meals, as “compounds in these drinks can reduce iron absorption”.

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To conclude, she says that persistent or severe anaemia should be medically evaluated to identify whether the cause is dietary deficiency, blood loss or another health condition.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.