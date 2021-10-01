Here’s what makes mint a ‘go-to herb for all seasons’

October 1, 2021 4:00:44 pm
Mint tea can be a solution to many problems — be it bad mood, an upset stomach, loss of energy, or a simple cold. That’s exactly how ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar also describes the various benefits of mint, adding that all these qualities make it her ‘go-to herb for all seasons’.
“Mint is my go-to herb for all seasons. Be it for sore throat during cold, a hot-tea in the rains, or just a refreshing mojito during summers — mint does it all,” said Bhavsar in an Instagram post.
But there is so much more to this incredible herb, as shared by the expert. Take a look:
*Mint has one of the highest antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacities to cure allergies.
*Soothes upset stomach as it relieves bloating, gas and menstrual cramps.
*Aids in digestion as mint increases bile secretion and encourages bile flow, which helps to speed and ease digestion.
*Helps relieve headache.
*Relieves the symptoms of IBS or irritable bowel syndrome.
*Treats bad breath.
*Aids in breast feeding as it reduces nipple cracks and pain that often accompany breastfeeding.
*Prevents and treats nausea.
*”It treats asthma as menthol, present in mint, helps in relieving nasal congestion. Also relieves the irritation that causes chronic coughing,” explained Bhavsar.
*Menthol is natural aromatic decongestant that helps to break up phlegm and mucus, making it easier to expel which helps relieve cold.
*Menthol also has a cooling effect and can help relieve a sore throat, especially when combined with tea.
*It helps reduce fever.
*It stimulates the digestive enzymes that absorb nutrients from food and consume fat and turn it into usable energy.
*It improves mental awareness and focus and prevents memory loss, mentioned Bhavsar.
*It also helps soothe the skin, cure infection, itchiness and relieves symptoms of acne, she shared.
How to have it?
Boil 7-10 mint leaves in a glass of water for five minutes. Strain and have it first thing in the morning. “It’ll pacify all your ailments,” she said.
