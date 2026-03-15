Mini Mathur considers pomegranate or anaar to be one of the ‘most powerful fruits for women in midlife’

Mini Mathur says the humble pomegranate or anaar, a hormone-friendly superfood, might be “one of the most powerful fruits for women in midlife”. Not only does it support hormonal balance and reduce inflammation, but it also protects your cells from oxidative stress and helps your body create compounds linked to longevity, she mentioned in a recent Instagram post. In other words, this isn’t just a fruit. It’s quite hormonal support, and sometimes the most powerful wellness tools are already sitting in our kitchens. We just need to look in the right places.

Dr Ranga Santosh Kumar, a consultant general physician and diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, agreed with her, explaining that pomegranates are rich in powerful antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and anthocyanins, which help protect the body against free radical damage and oxidative stress.