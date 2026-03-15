Mini Mathur considers pomegranate or anaar to be one of the ‘most powerful fruits for women in midlife’

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Mini Mathur says the humble pomegranate or anaar, a hormone-friendly superfood, might be “one of the most powerful fruits for women in midlife”. Not only does it support hormonal balance and reduce inflammation, but it also protects your cells from oxidative stress and helps your body create compounds linked to longevity, she mentioned in a recent Instagram post. In other words, this isn’t just a fruit. It’s quite hormonal support, and sometimes the most powerful wellness tools are already sitting in our kitchens. We just need to look in the right places.
Dr Ranga Santosh Kumar, a consultant general physician and diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, agreed with her, explaining that pomegranates are rich in powerful antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and anthocyanins, which help protect the body against free radical damage and oxidative stress.
But here’s the part most people don’t know: your gut microbiome converts compounds in pomegranate into urolithin A, a molecule that supports cellular repair and healthy ageing.
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Their polyphenols act as powerful antioxidants, reducing inflammation and protecting cells from damage. And drinking pomegranate juice can improve blood flow and help prevent cholesterol buildup in arteries, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. According to Dr Kumar, pomegranate is also said to positively impact heart health by reducing blood pressure and preventing arterial plaque buildup.
To add to that, their anti-inflammatory compounds help tackle inflammation in the body. A rich source of essential nutrients such as vitamin C and K, potassium, and dietary fibre, pomegranates are a must in our diet. “You can have a bowl of pomegranate in the morning. The fibre content can contribute to better digestion, which helps prevent constipation,” said Dr Kumar, adding that the fibre in pomegranates supports gut health by reducing inflammation and aiding digestion, beneficial for conditions like IBS and Crohn’s disease.
Sushma PS, Chief Dietitian at Jindal Naturecure Institute, stated that anthocyanins in pomegranates help neutralise free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. In fact, these anti-inflammatory effects may also benefit various inflammatory conditions, including arthritis.
Finally, pomegranates contain compounds with anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties, which may help boost the immune system and protect against infections. “Pomegranates are relatively low in calories and can be a satisfying snack, also making them a suitable choice for those looking to manage their weight,” said Sushma.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.