Mini Mathur is ‘obsessed with passion fruit’; here are its health benefits

Television anchor and actor Mini Mathur is a fitness and health enthusiast and her social media profile is a proof of that. She recently gave us a peek of her healthy routine, stating that she eats a particular fruit every day, and that perhaps explains the perpetual glow she has on her face.

Mathur took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of passion fruit, with the accompanying text reading, “I’m obsessed with passion fruit. My day starts and ends with two.”

For the unversed, passion fruit — also known as Passiflora edulis — grows on the climbing passion flower vines. It is typically found in tropical regions such as Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii. It is a sweet and seedy fruit, which is small and shaped like an egg.

The fruit is soft but firm, with a pulpy and juicy interior. It is consumed either in juice form, or added to other fruit juices for enhancing aroma; or it can be eaten separately.

According to Webmd, passion fruit is rich in antioxidants. It has vitamin C, which the body uses to make blood vessels, cartilage, muscles and collagen. The fruit is also rich in vitamin A, which is good for the eyes and overall immunity.

In addition to that, passion fruit also has good fibre content, which is great for digestion and weight loss, along with nutrients like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium.

In a separate Instagram story, Mathur also shared a picture of her breakfast, which was essentially a healthy juice concoction comprising spinach, celery, pineapple, coriander, ginger, amla, carrot and lauki — giving it a healthy green tint.

