This is what Mini Mathur’s nutritious breakfast looks like

Like many other celebrities, Mini Mathur also keeps her fans and followers updated about her daily life — from fitness and food to times spent with her family and friends. In a similar vein, the model and host recently shared a glimpse of her breakfast, and we must say that it was a power-packed combination.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mini shared a picture of a green smoothie that she captioned, “Breakfast – kale, pineapple, fresh turmeric, banana, spinach, green apple, and celery”.

Why is it essential to have a healthy breakfast?

“Breakfast is considered to be one of the most important meal, and should always be healthy and nutritious. From enhancing your mood to preventing chronic diseases, your first meal plays an important role,” said Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian, adding that the benefits of having a “nutrient-dense breakfast are endless.”

“A nutrient-dense meal not only nourishes your body after a long overnight fast, but also keeps you satiated for a longer time. This effect is due to the presence of dietary fibre that passes through the colon undigested,” she told indianexpress.com.

But how does the addition of greens help?

That is because greens are an excellent source of dietary fibre, said Garima. “Greens, in the form of a cold-pressed vegetable juice, smoothie, or your traditional sabzi with roti, or a spinach omelette can be consumed,” she suggested.

Calling green smoothies an “excellent meal replacement option”, Dr Manjunath Sukumaran, a holistic health coach, and founder of Harmony Wellness Concepts said that they are the perfect “liquid nutrition”. “It is a wholesome meal with slow carbs, proteins, good fats, vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, fibre etc,” he said.

As such, in addition to regular cereal dishes, “loading your plates with greens adds to the advantage of preventing afternoon meal indulgence or mid-morning cravings”, Goyal noted.

