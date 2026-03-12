Mini Mathur, 50, reveals why isabgol, magnesium, and vitamin D are her ‘non-negotiable’ supplements: ‘Keep changing it’

Mini Mathur, 50, recently revealed the “non-negotiable” supplements that are a part of her diet and lifestyle. “I take magnesium glycinate at night. It is very good for women to calm their nervous system. In the morning, I take Omega-3. I take isabgol, which is a fibre. These are non-negotiable for me,” she told Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh on her podcast.

Mathur, who has been talking proactively about menopause, added, “I take calcium, vitamin C, and creatine. It is very important to keep changing it. Keep taking it for three months. Shifting it. Reading the signs. Vitamin D. critical. We are so deficient in, and we forget. Vitamin D is the rootcause of how we feel.”