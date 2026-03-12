Mini Mathur, 50, reveals why isabgol, magnesium, and vitamin D are her ‘non-negotiable’ supplements: ‘Keep changing it’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Mini Mathur, 50, recently revealed the “non-negotiable” supplements that are a part of her diet and lifestyle. “I take magnesium glycinate at night. It is very good for women to calm their nervous system. In the morning, I take Omega-3. I take isabgol, which is a fibre. These are non-negotiable for me,” she told Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh on her podcast.
Mathur, who has been talking proactively about menopause, added, “I take calcium, vitamin C, and creatine. It is very important to keep changing it. Keep taking it for three months. Shifting it. Reading the signs. Vitamin D. critical. We are so deficient in, and we forget. Vitamin D is the rootcause of how we feel.”
Taking a leaf out of her confession, let’s get an insight into how these supplements help women navigate menopause.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said that menopause is “marked by gradual hormonal shifts that can influence metabolism, bone health, mood stability and cardiovascular risk”. “Because of these changes, certain nutrients such as vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids and gut-supportive probiotics are often explored to help maintain metabolic and neurological balance during the transition,” said Goyal.
What is particularly important in Mini Mathur’s discussion is the awareness that supplements are not a one-size-fits-all solution.
View this post on Instagram
“While they can help address specific deficiencies or physiological demands, they should ideally be introduced after evaluating dietary intake, lifestyle patterns and relevant blood markers. Hormonal transitions affect each woman differently, and the goal of supplementation should be to complement a nutrient-dense diet, consistent physical activity and restorative sleep rather than replace them,” said Goyal.
Her perspective also highlights a broader shift in how midlife health is being approached today. Instead of viewing ageing as something to fight, the focus is gradually moving toward supporting the body through informed choices and preventive care. “When supplements are used responsibly and under professional guidance, they can play a meaningful role in helping women maintain energy levels, bone strength, metabolic health and emotional wellbeing through the perimenopausal years,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.