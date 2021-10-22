Mindy Kaling shares important health update and makes it fashionable, too

Mindy Kaling recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a hospital robe, telling her followers that she went for her ‘annual mammogram’.

On the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October, the actor-comedian encouraged other people to get themselves screened for breast cancer, too, by writing in the photo caption: “Feeling cute in my annual mammogram robe! Last year a lot of women missed their yearly mammogram, hopefully you can make an appointment to get checked. It’s so important. Tag me in your mammogram pic and you KNOW I’m gonna comment. (Sic)”

The 42-year-old mother-of-two — who has walked the red carpet on numerous occasions and even posts stylish pictures of herself on social media — appeared to have taken a furtive mirror selfie while at the hospital.

We appreciate that Kaling, who has 6 million followers on Instagram, threw light on this very important health screening. Indian Express had previously reported that mammogram is a standard approach for screening breast cancer. According to Dr Madhuri Burande Laha, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, the right age for women to go for mammograms varies. According to some research, it is recommended to do it in your 30s and some others suggest it is ideal to get it done before the age of 45.

Dr Laha explained that doctors are unable to predict which breast cancers will spread beyond the breast and which will remain contained. As a result, annual mammograms are considered best for detecting cancer early, increasing the chances of curing and lowering the risk of death.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of death for women around the world. In the pandemic, many women were unable to get themselves screened owing to lockdowns in different parts of the world. But, as mentioned earlier, it is ideal to get yourself checked at least once every year.

