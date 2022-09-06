Do you feel constipated after eating millets? Here’s what to do

With increasing awareness about eating nutritious foods, the focus has turned towards millets which are known to be rich in fibre, amino acids, vitamin B and several essential minerals. For those with gluten intolerance, millets are the perfect substitute for wheat. While presenting the Union Budget 2022 in February this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced 2022-23 as the ‘International Year of Millets’. However, despite its many benefits, many people complain of constipation and bloating after consuming millet.

This is because millets, in general, are rooksha (drying) and laghu (light) in nature, according to Ayurvedic expert Dr Aiswarya Santhosh.

Explaining the same, she added that the rooksha characteristics of millets suck out excess moisture and dry up. “Both qualities increase vata, leading to constipation and bloating,” she said. This can be worse for people with vata-dominant disease – already-existing internal dryness.

Tips to eat millet

To prevent constipation and bloating due to millet, it is advised to follow these simple tips.

*Remember to soak them for at least five to six hours.

*While cooking, add ghee, rock salt and dried ginger powder.

*When eating millet meals, include more cooked vegetables.

