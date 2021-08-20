From tea, coffee to milk and apples: Nutritionist suggests the best time to have them

Many of us begin our mornings with is a cup of hot coffee or tea. But having them first thing in the morning may not a good, sustainable practice, said nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, who further added that one should try and end their day with a glass of milk.

Taking to Instagram, the expert listed some foods and mentioned the best time to have them to make the most of their nutritional value.

“Tea and coffee are both the go-to beverages without which most can’t even think of our day at work. But not taking them at the right time can have ill-effects on the body and disrupt your sleep cycle. So follow the best practices to make the most of (what) they have to offer,” she wrote on Instagram.

Here’s what she said:

A morning dose of tea/coffee has been shown to improve mood and wake one up mentally and physically since it is high in caffeine

However, remember to not have tea/coffee first thing in the morning.

Milk, on the other hand, is best consumed at night as it contains tryptophan, an amino acid that helps better sleep quality, make it more peaceful and last longer, she said.

Similarly, apples are best consumed in the mornings as they boost metabolism and help in bowel movement, while cherries which contain melatonin helps control body’s internal clock that helps increase the quality of sleep and should be eaten at night.