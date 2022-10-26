To consume, or not to consume, milk on your weight loss journey is the question we answer today

On their weight loss journeys, people often avoid certain food items that can lead to gaining kilos. One such item is milk. But does the dairy product actually lead to weight gain? To answer this question, and share more about the same, dietitian Shikha Kumari recently took to Instagram. “Milk is healthy; there isn’t any doubt about it. But it also contains fat, a macronutrient associated with weight gain. So, should you really avoid it when trying to drop kilos? Can milk lead to weight gain?” read her social media post.

The expert then went on to explain that milk cannot lead to weight gain, “in fact, it can help you lose some”. “Milk is healthy and a source of high-quality protein, a nutrient required for muscle building and muscle growth. It also contains a fair amount of nutrients like zinc, magnesium, calcium, vitamin B12, and vitamin D. These nutrients can help to strengthen your bones, boost immunity and increase metabolism. 250 ml of milk contains 8 g protein and 125 mg calcium. So, there is no harm in consuming milk in limited quantity daily, even if you are on diet,” she elucidated, adding that despite being on a weight loss diet, one need not “cut down milk or milk-based products from the diet”.

“It is an essential part of a balanced diet, and 1 cup of milk will keep you energetic. Avoid milk only if you are lactose intolerant; such people can opt for plant-based products like soy and nut milk,” she shared.

But, how much milk should weight-watchers consume?

No matter the kind of milk you decide to drink, you must do so carefully and in moderation, according to Anupama Menon, a health coach and nutritionist. “If you choose cow milk, make sure it is non-fat. Non-fat milk has 83 calories per cup, compared to 150 calories in a cup of whole milk. If you want to consume a dairy substitute, such as soy milk, it should be unsweetened. Due to its increased protein content, it can also help with weight loss. Shifting to an organic and authentic source that you may be aware of is a wise move. Anyone who could be allergic to cow’s milk should consider switching to buffalo milk,” Menon told indianexpress.com.

When is the best time to have milk?

Milk should be consumed first thing in the morning but not on an empty stomach, she suggested. “As such, milk is excellent for breakfast since it provides you with the necessary nutrients at the start of the day. Warm milk is beneficial for digestion in the afternoon or after a meal, but there needs to be a gap of at least one hour. It shouldn’t be consumed with meals because it gets harder to digest. Milk should be consumed by itself since it is nutrient-rich. If you have stomach problems or poor digestion, you should refrain from having milk,” Menon said.

