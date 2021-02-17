Military diet: All you need to know about the 3-day diet plan for weight loss

The diet works on the principle of creating a calorie deficit which helps lose weight faster. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There are many diet plans that people follow for weight loss depending on their health and well-being. But it must be noted that what may work for one person may not necessarily work for another in a similar way. Hence, it is always important to check with a qualified nutritionist before you take on any form of diet.

One such popular diet plan that everyone has been talking about is the Military diet, which promises weight loss in just three days.

Here’s what you need to know.

As per the diet, one can lose up to 4.5 kg in a single week. And unlike many other diets, it is known to be economical as it does not require expensive supplements and foods. As the name suggests, the diet plan was reportedly designed by nutritionists to help soldiers reach the right weight and shape as quickly as possible. It is also called the army diet, navy diet, and even the ice cream diet.

Here’s what it consists of

One has to follow a 3-day meal plan, followed by 4 days off. During the three days, one is encouraged to eat healthily but consume fewer calories. This weekly cycle is repeated for several weeks until the ideal goal weight is reached.

The food combinations are such that it helps burn fat and kickstart the metabolism which aids weight loss. On the four off days, a normal diet of 1300-1500 calories per day is recommended consisting of lean protein and vegetables. This is low on carbohydrates.

What can you drink?

While water can be consumed as much as possible, artificial sweeteners are to be avoided. One can also have herbal teas with stevia as a sweetener.

Here’s what a sample meal plan consists:

Day 1

Breakfast – ½ grapefruit, 1 slice toast, 2 tablespoons of peanut butter, and a cup of tea/coffee

Lunch – ½ cup tuna, 1 slice toast, and a cup of tea or coffee

Dinner – 2 slices of any type of meat, 1 cup green beans, ½ banana, 1 small apple, and 1 cup vanilla ice cream

Day 2

Breakfast – 1 egg, 1 slice toast, ½ banana

Lunch – 1 cup cottage cheese/ 1 slice cheddar cheese, 1 hard-boiled egg, 5 saltine crackers

Dinner – 2 hot dogs, 1 cup broccoli, ½ cup carrots, ½ banana, and ½ cup vanilla ice cream

Day 3

Breakfast – 5 soda crackers, 1 slice cheddar cheese, 1 small apple

Lunch – 1 hard-boiled egg, 1 slice toast

Dinner – 1 cup tuna, ½ banana, 1 cup vanilla ice cream

Do not consume any snacks in between.

Vegetarians and vegans can make easy swaps with nuts, lentils, tofu, and soy/tofu dogs. Vegans can eat nut/tofu cheese instead of cheddar, plus soy ice cream and vegan cottage cheese, as per WebMD.

Do you need to exercise more?

As per slimmingsolutions.com, walking for just 20 minutes can significantly boost one’s weight loss on the diet.

What are the odds?

The diet works on the principle of creating a calorie deficit which helps lose weight faster. There are not many dietary restrictions which makes it easier to follow for a small duration of time.

However, since it is based on calorie deficit, it may create nutritional deficiencies if one follows it for several weeks at a stretch. This may also lead to fatigue. So, check with your nutritionist.

