‘Moderation is the key’: Milind Soman on never dieting, not following restrictions when it comes to food

A lot of talk around fitness and well-being, invariably, revolves around dieting or restricting certain food items. Experts, however, say that people should instead eat wholesome meals mindfully at the right time and exercise regularly.

That is exactly what actor and fitness aficionado Milind Soman, who loves to eat, also does.

In an Instagram post, the actor, currently in Saurashtra with wife Ankita Konwar, shared a picture of his lunch thali for the day which comprised dal, roti, and cooked vegetables.

“Thali in Saurashtra! To me, simple, traditional Indian food from anywhere in the country, is the healthiest in the world. Again, moderation is the key!” he said.

The Doctor actor also shared how he “never had a diet, never had restrictions when it comes to food”.

“I minimise over refined, processed, and packaged products. A healthy body and healthy mind make all-natural, simple, home-cooked food, health food,” he added.

Previously too, the Pinkathon founder has stressed the need to be mindful when it comes to eating.

“When it comes to food, I believe that ‘when’ and ‘how much’ are more important than what,” he expressed.

“We all know what food is good and bad for us. All I do is eat more of the good and minimise the bad! So more vegetables and fruits, very little refined sugar,” he added.

