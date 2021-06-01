Milind Soman calls smoking the ‘stupidest thing’ he has ever done

The actor shared he started to smoke when he was 32. (Photo: Instagram/@milindrunning)

Every year, May 31 is celebrated as World No Tobacco Day. On this day, the need for people to quit this habit is emphasised. That tobacco is harmful — whether smoked or consumed in other forms — is known. But de-addiction is a long and difficult process, to say the least.

Actor, model and fitness promoter Milind Soman opened up about his smoking habits, writing in a heartfelt Instagram post that while he has smoked in the past, he is not exactly proud of it.

“Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did – smoke!! (sic)” the 55-year-old captioned a boomerang video of himself, in which he was seen ripping a cigarette into two.

He further shared that he started to smoke when he was 32, “on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series” he was shooting at the time.

“There was no reason to start,” Soman wrote, adding he was simply “hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

“I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could.”

“I think I got off lightly. Probably because of a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky (sic),” the actor concluded.

We appreciate his efforts to own his past follies and also caution people, who can perhaps learn from his experience and finally kick this habit.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan shares his intermittent fasting diet plan with fans; take a look

Dr Samir Garde, consultant, dept of respiratory medicine and pulmonology, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai had shared with indianexpress.com on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2021 that smoking harms nearly every organ in the body.

“It can also cause many cancers including lung and oral cancers; and other ailments like lung diseases, such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); damage to and thickening of blood vessels, which causes high blood pressure, blood clots, and stroke; vision problems, such as cataracts and macular degeneration (AMD).”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle