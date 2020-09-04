Milind Soman busts three myths about healthy eating and fitness

Milind Soman continues to set fitness goals. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram)

Even at 54, Milind Soman looks extremely fit. The secret is not only his fitness regime but also the healthy foods he eats.

If you browse through Milind’s Instagram profile, you will notice he mostly eats very simple foods that are easily available. That is because he does not believe in the idea of consuming expensive healthy food products that are now in vogue amid the rise of fad diets. Taking to Instagram, the actor and model busted three common myths about healthy eating and fitness.

Check out his post below:

*Healthy food is expensive: The Bajirao Mastani actor wrote that when it comes to nutritious foods, one should stick to those that are local and seasonal.

* You need a specific space or a gym to exercise: The fitness enthusiast, who showed us how to do home workout during the lockdown, wrote, “Truth is bodyweight exercise can make you really fit and can be done at home in a space 8ft by 10ft.”

* You need time to exercise: Milind wrote, “Truth is micro workouts take 3-4 minutes and you can do them once or as many times as you like, throughout the day.”

Do you agree?

