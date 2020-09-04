My brain wasn’t functioning properly: Miley Cyrus on how vegan diet affected her health

Miley Cyrus talked about how her health was compromised while she was following a vegan diet. (Source: mileycyrus/Instagram)

Miley Cyrus recently opened up on how her brain “was not functioning properly” while she was following a strict vegan diet.

In conversation with Joe Rogan on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, the singer talked about the health issues she experienced while being on the diet from 2013 to 2019, after which she decided to quit it.

“I was vegan for a very long time and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly,” the Midnight Sky singer was quoted as saying by Independent. The other health problems included intense hip pain while she also realised she was “pretty malnutritioned”.

The international singer recalled the time her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth cooked her some fish, which is a strict no-no in vegan diet. “My ex-husband cooked me some fish on the grill. I cried, like, for a long time. I cried for the fish… it really hurts me to eat fish,” she said.

Cyrus added that she found herself to be “much sharper” after incorporating meat and gluten into her diet, as compared to when she was on a plant-based diet.

The Slide Away singer further said she compensated for her non-vegan diet by keeping pets. “I have 22 animals on my farm in Nashville, I’ve got 22 in my house in Calabasas, I’m doing all I need to do for the animals,” she stated.

