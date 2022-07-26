scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Why you must not ignore dizziness, headache, ear pain, and sinus pressure

“Temporary confusion, inability to speak, numbness, or even paralysis of any part of the body” are some other symptoms you must not ignore.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 5:00:31 pm
migraineRead on to know the various reasons behind a migraine. (Source: Pexels)

Migraine is a common condition characterised by “episodic attacks of head pain and associated symptoms such as nausea, sensitivity to light, sound, or head movement,” said Dr Jyoti Bala Sharma, Director, Neurology, Fortis Hospital Noida, adding that it is three times more common in women than in men.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

She added that the symptoms may also vary with some patients not having headache as a dominant symptom. “These patients may have a primary complaint of dizziness, ear pain, ear or head fullness, sinus pressure, and even fluctuating hearing loss,” she told indianexpress.com.

Also Read | |These ‘affordable’ food items will help you meet your protein goals

What happens during a migraine attack?

Dr Sharma said that during a migraine attack, abnormal activity may occur in, on, and around the brain. “Hyperactivity occurs in the parts of the brain that control pain and other sensations. This means the person will have an exaggerated, distorted experience of the pain, motion, or sound that may be so intense that it is difficult to tolerate,” she explained.

She also said that there might be some “altered electrical activity at the surface of the brain, over the vision areas, and may result in unusual visual phenomena like the appearance of spark-like bursts, wavy lines, blind spots, or even complete visual loss in rare cases.”

“Temporary confusion, inability to speak, numbness, or even paralysis of any part of the body” are some other symptoms that may happen, but will not last more than 20 minutes.

Migraine Awareness Day, Migraine Awareness Day 2022, migraine, migraine headaches, migraine diagnosis, migraine pain, migraine treatment, migraine vs normal headaches, how is migraine treated, indian express news Most people do not receive an accurate diagnosis for their migraine headaches for several years. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

 

Migraine triggers

“A migraine trigger is any environmental, dietary, or physiological factor that can provoke migraine activity in the brain,” Dr Sharma explained.

Environmental triggers may include odours, bright lights, noise, and other excessive sensory stimuli. Food such as red wine, aged cheeses, yeast in fresh bread, idli dosa and yogurt, coffee, chocolate, and the nitrates used as preservatives in many pre-packaged foods along with stress and hormonal changes can also cause migraine, she shared.

Smriti Kochar, a health expert, recently took to Instagram to share the common causes of migraine. “If the gut is inflamed, it causes your immune system to flare up and give you headaches. A lot of times, this comes from acidity problems because that can negatively affect the absorption of some key nutrients like vitamins B1, B2, B12, B6, and magnesium, causing massive headaches,” she wrote in  the caption.

She also mentioned that migraines can be “caffeine and stress mediated”. “High estrogen causes migraines in women, around their periods,” she added.

She suggested that if  a person has migraines, as well as hives or rashes on their body, then it might be related to “your body not being able to break down histamines” (an organic nitrogenous compound involved in local immune responses, as well as regulating physiological functions in the gut and acting as a neurotransmitter for the brain, spinal cord, and uterus).  One might get relief with some anti-histamine medications.

Treatment

Dr Jyoti Bala Sharma told Indianexpress.com that medications may suppress the symptoms but if taken frequently they “can worsen the problem by causing rebound symptoms more intense than the original attack.”

She added that the best a person can do is identify their triggers and avoid them. However, she also said, “symptoms may be so constant even after controlling triggers giving medications to control migraine attack frequency in such cases can be helpful.”

“Keeping a simple diary may be one of the most important tools that can help in managing migraines, Dr Sharma said.

Also Read | |Can COVID-19 vaccines affect menstruation?

Natural foods that help

Dr Namita Nadar, Head Nutritionist, Fortis Hospital Noida, said that chemicals, artificial sweeteners like aspartame, and additives can cause headaches. “Leafy green vegetables and nuts, fruits, seeds, whole grains, legumes, hot peppers, and fatty fish can be consumed to soothe headaches and manage migraine,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
In Kerala backfire, Cong open wooing spurned by LDF allies, ruffles UDF camp

In Kerala backfire, Cong open wooing spurned by LDF allies, ruffles UDF camp

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy
C Raja Mohan writes

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy

Premium
Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions
Explained

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Irma Vep review

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ice Pub
Prague ice bar gives tourists respite from heat wave
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement