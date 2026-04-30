‘Stop wasting time’: Neurologist ranks viral migraine hacks from ‘straight-up useless’ to scientifically proven

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A neurologist and pain medicine specialist recently evaluated a range of widely shared migraine ‘hacks,’ ranking them on a scale of 1 to 10 based on their real effectiveness. In an Instagram video, Dr Elie Sader said, “Some of these will help. Some are straight-up useless. Stop wasting time on migraine ‘hacks’ that don’t work. Let’s rank them honestly.”
Some of the lowest-rated methods scoring 0/10 include placing salt under the tongue, which he firmly dismisses: “I wish it were that easy, but salt has no role to play in migraine. A pinch of salt, whether table salt or mineral salt, is not going to cut it.” Other commonly discussed ideas, such as soaking feet in water, which he rated 4/10, also fall short despite theoretical explanations. “Theoretically, this works by dilating blood vessels in the lower body to shunt blood away from the brain. In reality, there is no evidence for it.” Similarly, practices like daith piercing are often overhyped. “Supposedly, it works by tickling the vagus nerve, but there are no large-scale studies on it. It is definitely overhyped and carries a high rate of complications, such as infection,” says Dr Sader, who rated the hack 3/10.
On the other hand, some approaches do show moderate to strong benefits. Cold therapy, for instance, is rated highly at 8/10. “This works for a lot of patients, though the benefit is short-lived – usually half an hour to an hour. It works by vasoconstricting the blood vessels and activating temperature-sensitive ion channels.”
Other methods, such as using an eyebrow clip, which he rated 5/10, may provide limited relief in specific cases. “This works via gate theory at the level of the supraorbital nerve – a branch of the trigeminal nerve. It might work for some people with frontal headaches, but you shouldn’t get your hopes up.” Even dietary combinations of fries and fizzy drinks have a rationale at 7/10: “The caffeine and carbohydrates help because fasting is a well-known trigger for migraine.”
Meanwhile, peppermint oil sits somewhere in the middle at 6/10, backed by some evidence: “There are actual clinical trials on this that showed a benefit over a placebo.”
Dr Jagdish Chattnalli, senior minimal invasive brain and spine surgeon, Bengaluru West Clinics, HCG Hospitals Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “A neurologist would emphasise that credibility lies in consistency of clinical evidence rather than popularity. Treatments that are supported by randomised controlled trials, guideline recommendations, and approval by regulatory bodies tend to have reproducible outcomes across diverse patient groups.”
In contrast, Dr Chattnalli says that remedies that rely on anecdotal success, lack standardised dosing, or promise universal effectiveness are less reliable. Patients should also look for whether a treatment targets known migraine mechanisms such as neurovascular inflammation or cortical excitability, rather than offering vague symptomatic relief.
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Dr Chattnalli confirms, “Cold therapy and caffeine act on surface-level pathways involved in migraine pain. Cold application can reduce local nerve sensitivity and constrict blood vessels, while caffeine influences vascular tone and enhances the effect of certain pain medications.”
However, he notes that migraines are driven by complex neurological processes involving the trigeminovascular system, neurotransmitter fluctuations, and central sensitisation. “These methods do not address the underlying neurochemical cascade, which is why their effects are short-lived and do not prevent recurrence.”
“A structured and data-driven approach is far more effective than untracked experimentation,” states Dr Chattnalli, adding that maintaining a detailed migraine diary that records triggers, timing, food intake, sleep patterns, and response to interventions helps identify consistent patterns over time.
“Neurologists often use this information to personalise management plans, combining preventive therapies with targeted acute treatments. Digital tracking tools and periodic clinical reviews can further refine this process, reducing unnecessary trial and error while improving long-term control,” concludes the expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.