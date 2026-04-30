‘Stop wasting time’: Neurologist ranks viral migraine hacks from ‘straight-up useless’ to scientifically proven

A neurologist and pain medicine specialist recently evaluated a range of widely shared migraine ‘hacks,’ ranking them on a scale of 1 to 10 based on their real effectiveness. In an Instagram video, Dr Elie Sader said, “Some of these will help. Some are straight-up useless. Stop wasting time on migraine ‘hacks’ that don’t work. Let’s rank them honestly.”

Some of the lowest-rated methods scoring 0/10 include placing salt under the tongue, which he firmly dismisses: “I wish it were that easy, but salt has no role to play in migraine. A pinch of salt, whether table salt or mineral salt, is not going to cut it.” Other commonly discussed ideas, such as soaking feet in water, which he rated 4/10, also fall short despite theoretical explanations. “Theoretically, this works by dilating blood vessels in the lower body to shunt blood away from the brain. In reality, there is no evidence for it.” Similarly, practices like daith piercing are often overhyped. “Supposedly, it works by tickling the vagus nerve, but there are no large-scale studies on it. It is definitely overhyped and carries a high rate of complications, such as infection,” says Dr Sader, who rated the hack 3/10.