What is the ‘3C model’ that helps manage migraine?

Migraine is often dismissed as ‘just a headache’. However, it’s so much more than that and needs immediate attention. According to a 2019 Study by Lancet Global Health, more than 213 million people in India were found to be suffering from migraine that year. The prevalence was higher in women with them contributing to 60 per cent of the cases.

Dr AV Srinivasan, An Emeritus Professor from MGR Medical University, President of Indian Academy Neurology in 2017, Chennai, said, “Globally and in India, few people report headaches to doctors because they think they can manage it in the short run. The ignorance about the classical symptom analysis results in the lack of treatment. People tend to pass off migraine as ‘just a headache’ which can snowball into a severe condition in the longer run, if not taken proper care of. When people ignore classical symptoms they are most likely to get into chronic migraine.”

Before understanding the treatment, it’s crucial to differentiate between the three types of headaches, in order to manage and treat the condition well.

Tension headache: It is like a steady ache or discomfort in the head. The pain can be distracting, but not debilitating. There is mild to moderate pain or pressure in the front, top, or sides of the head, in this type of headache.

Classical migraine: It is when there is a recurring headache that strikes after or at the same time as sensory disturbances called ‘aura’. The aura migraine can look like a small hole of light, sometimes bright geometrical lines and shapes in one’s visual field.

Common migraine: A migraine without an aura is the common migraine. These migraines are more common than the others. One can get them several times a week or as little as once a year and auras show up in about 1 in 3 people with migraine, but one is not likely to get it every time.

To effectively deal with migraine, Dr Srinivasan suggests following the ‘3C model’.

3C model of managing migraine

“‘Coping’ up with the problem and accepting the migraine, followed by ‘compliance’ with medication and the intersection point of all three will be the ‘cure or the control’ of migraine,” he explained.

According to the expert, this model in migraine management begins with coping with the condition. In this, “one accepts the problem and undertakes coping techniques such as removing stress triggers, regularly exercising, sleeping well, and maintaining a diary to recognize migraine triggers.”

Coping is followed by compliance with accurate and timely medication. “Unfortunately, patients often respond poorly to preventive treatment and have low compliance with long-term medications,” he said.

The last C is controlling migraine. Dr Srinivasan said that the condition can be managed and controlled by taking preventive measures. “One must understand that migraine is a lifelong chronic disease like diabetes. It is not curable, but preventable and controllable. Understanding the signs and symptoms of the condition can allow the patient to identify the condition early on.”

Dr Joy D Desai, Consulting Neurologist, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai added that “with advanced therapies, migraine is preventable and can be controlled rightly. Another important factor is taking care of one’s lifestyle. With adequate sleep, hydration, exercise, and equanimity one can reduce the burden of migraine.”

Early diagnosis is crucial and making adequate lifestyle changes can provide an almost ‘migraine-free’ life, he concluded.

