Michelle Obama shares she has been suffering from ‘low-grade depression’

Michelle Obama has started her own podcast — The Michelle Obama Podcast — and in the second edition, the former First Lady of US shared that owing to the present pandemic and the way things have been unfolding, she has been suffering from “low-grade depression”. A report in The Guardian stated this while quoting her: “I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression,” she said. “Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting. I’ve gone through those emotional highs and lows that I think everybody feels, where you just don’t feel yourself, and sometimes … there has been a week or so where I had to surrender to that, and not be so hard on myself,” she added.

We’ve all been dealing with a lot of change in our lives and our communities. And I couldn’t think of anyone better to talk to about this moment then my friend, @michele_norris. You can listen now on @Spotify: https://t.co/9GyFmLFAid #MichelleObamaPodcast pic.twitter.com/fmdOuJlsRO — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 5, 2020

The Black Lives Matter protests have also affected her like many others. “I have to say, that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to, yet another, story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanised, or hurt or killed, or, falsely accused of something, it is exhausting. And, and it, it has led to a weight, that I haven’t felt in my life, in, in a while,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

Detailing the way things are at home, she shared, “Barack’s in his office, making calls, working on his book. I’m in my room, the girls are on their computers,” she said. “But right around five o’clock, everybody comes out of their nooks, and, we like, do an activity, like, puzzles have become big, just just sitting and doing these thousand piece puzzles. After dinner they play the card game “Spades’”, which former president Barack Obama taught his now-adult children, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19. “So Barack has taught the girls Spades, so now there’s this vicious competition,” she said.

