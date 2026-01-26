Michelle Obama reveals she is a formula baby; says, ‘5’11…brain’s working just fine’

Parents always want the best for their child, especially when it comes to diet, nutrition, or wellness. Whether it’s about breastfeeding your kid or giving them formula milk, new mothers are always divided. Michelle Obama recently admitted that she is a ‘formula’ baby. In the latest episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper, the former First Lady of America said, “I am a formula baby — 5’11. Brain’s working just fine.”

What is baby formula?

Dr Krishan Chugh, principal director and HOD of paediatrics at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, says that baby formula is a substitute for mother’s milk, given to babies when the mother cannot feed them. “These are cow milk formulae, modified in a way that they are similar to [human] breast milk in terms of composition,” he told indianexpress.com.

The expert added that when the baby is hungry, boiled water is added to the baby formula powder in the prescribed proportions, and the mixture is fed. He cautioned that bottle-feeding can lead to infections, so using a bowl is safer, adding that while breast milk is recommended, baby formula is given when the mother is too sick to feed.

Dr Chugh said that babies should be fed as per their needs, that is, whenever they are hungry. “Babies can be given formula from the day of birth, or when the mother becomes too ill to feed. In the first two months of life, babies need only breast milk or such substitutes.”

The WHO updated its global feeding guidelines for children under two years old. This included recommending that babies who are partially or fully formula-fed can have whole-animal milk (for example, full-fat cow’s milk) from six months. According to the WHO, babies should not rely on milk (including infant formula) to supply iron after six months. So their latest advice emphasises the importance of giving babies iron-rich solid foods from this age, such as meat, eggs, vegetables (including beans and green leafy vegetables), pulses (including lentils), ground seeds and nuts (such as peanut or other nut butters), but with no added salt or sugar.

which is better for your baby? Which is better for your baby? (Source: Freepik)

What about regular milk?

There’s a common misconception that giving babies whole cow’s milk can cause allergies. But the truth is that whole cow’s milk is no more likely to cause allergies than infant formula based on cow’s milk. The latest WHO recommendation also states that formula-fed babies can switch to cow’s milk from 6 months of age. This comes as good news for parents, as infant formula can cost more than five times as much as fresh milk.

ALSO READ | How does Michelle Obama deal with stress? She knits!

For families who continue to use infant formula, it may be reassuring to know that if infant formula becomes hard to get due to a natural disaster or some other supply chain disruption, fresh cow’s milk is fine to use from six months.

However, remember that WHO still recommends that infants have only breastmilk for their first six months, and then continue breastfeeding for up to 2 years or more. It is also still the case that infants under six months who are not breastfed or who need extra milk should be fed infant formula. Toddler formula is not recommended for children over 12 months.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

