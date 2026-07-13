The Vitamin B12 supplement mistake many people make

Which vitamin b12 supplement should you take? (Image: Freepik)

Walk into a pharmacy or browse online for a vitamin B12 supplement, and you’re likely to come across two common options: methylcobalamin and cyanocobalamin. Marketing often presents methylcobalamin as the “better” form of vitamin B12, leaving many people wondering if it’s worth paying extra for.

According to Dr Anup Khatri, Senior Consultant – Orthopedics at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, the answer isn’t so straightforward.

“The right supplement should always be chosen under medical guidance rather than self-medication,” he tells indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.