The Vitamin B12 supplement mistake many people make

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Walk into a pharmacy or browse online for a vitamin B12 supplement, and you’re likely to come across two common options: methylcobalamin and cyanocobalamin. Marketing often presents methylcobalamin as the “better” form of vitamin B12, leaving many people wondering if it’s worth paying extra for.
According to Dr Anup Khatri, Senior Consultant – Orthopedics at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, the answer isn’t so straightforward.
“The right supplement should always be chosen under medical guidance rather than self-medication,” he tells indianexpress.com.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Both are forms of vitamin B12 used to treat deficiency.
“Methylcobalamin is the active form used directly by the body and is often preferred for certain nerve-related conditions, while cyanocobalamin treats most cases of vitamin B12 deficiency,” Dr Khatri explains.
Both have been used safely and effectively for decades to correct vitamin B12 deficiency.
Not necessarily. According to Dr Khatri, the idea that methylcobalamin is always better is often driven more by marketing than by medical evidence.
“Both forms are effective for treating vitamin B12 deficiency, and the choice should be based on the patient’s clinical needs, underlying health conditions, and medical advice.”
In other words, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all winner.
If your tiredness is caused by a vitamin B12 deficiency, either methylcobalamin or cyanocobalamin can help restore B12 levels and gradually improve energy when taken in the right dose.
However, Dr Khatri points out that neither form provides additional energy benefits for people whose vitamin B12 levels are already normal. Taking vitamin B12 supplements without a deficiency is therefore unlikely to give you an energy boost.
One common concern is that cyanocobalamin contains a small amount of cyanide. Dr Khatri assures this shouldn’t alarm most people.
“The amount of cyanide in cyanocobalamin is extremely small and is safely removed by the body, so it is not a cause for concern in healthy individuals,” Dr Khatri notes while adding that cyanocobalamin has been used safely for decades and remains an effective treatment for vitamin B12 deficiency when prescribed appropriately.
For most people with vitamin B12 deficiency, either methylcobalamin or cyanocobalamin can effectively restore healthy B12 levels when taken in the correct dose.
The choice depends on the individual’s “medical condition, nutritional needs, the underlying cause of the deficiency, kidney function and the treating doctor’s clinical judgement” —not on one form being universally superior.
Dr Khatri clarifies that methylcobalamin is often preferred for certain nerve-related conditions because it is the active form used directly by the body. Cyanocobalamin, meanwhile, remains an effective treatment for most cases of vitamin B12 deficiency.
Rather than relying on marketing claims, you should choose a vitamin B12 supplement based on your doctor’s advice and your individual health needs.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.