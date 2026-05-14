‘What is the reason for giving Metformin to pre-diabetic patients? Can I stop taking it when my glucose levels are normal?’

Why is metformin given to pre-diabetic patients? Answering this Quora query, Dr Pranav Ghody, a consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explained that pre-diabetes indicates that blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. “At this stage, the body shows signs of insulin resistance. Metformin helps the body use insulin more effectively and reduces liver production of extra glucose. In people at higher risk, such as those who are overweight, have a strong family history, or rising HbA1c, it can slow or even prevent the progression to type 2 diabetes when paired with lifestyle changes,” said Dr Ghody.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

So, if one’s glucose levels return to normal, can the person stop taking metformin? Responding to this “common question”, Dr Ghody said that normal readings often come from the combined effects of medication and lifestyle changes. “Stopping metformin suddenly without medical advice can cause blood sugar levels to rise again. The decision to reduce or stop the drug depends on consistent improvement, weight control, and overall risk profile. It should always be done under medical supervision with regular monitoring,” said Dr Ghody.

Does Metformin “cure” pre-diabetes?

No, it doesn’t cure the condition, emphasised Dr Ghody. “It helps control blood sugar and improves insulin sensitivity, but the underlying tendency toward insulin resistance may still exist. That’s why long-term habits, like healthy eating, regular exercise, and weight management, are essential for managing this condition.”

Lifestyle changes help (Photo: Freepik) Lifestyle changes help (Photo: Freepik)

Are there any long-term concerns with taking Metformin?

Metformin is generally considered safe and well-tolerated when prescribed correctly. “Some people may experience mild gastrointestinal symptoms initially, but these usually settle over time. Periodic follow-ups are important to check tolerance, vitamin levels, and overall metabolic health.”

Can you discontinue medication? (Photo: Quora) Can you discontinue medication? (Photo: Quora)

What else should someone with pre-diabetes focus on besides medication?

Medication is just one part of the approach. “Building sustainable habits, like regular physical activity, balanced meals with controlled portions, adequate sleep, and stress management, is much more important in preventing progression to diabetes. Regular health checks help ensure you stay on track.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.