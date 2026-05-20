Could Metformin lower vitamin B12 levels over time?

Diabetes management is not only about sugar numbers. Long-term care also means monitoring nutrition, nerve health, and overall well-being. Small checks done at the right time can prevent bigger complications later. While Metformin is one of the most prescribed diabetes medicines, could it have side effects like reducing vitamin B12 levels or increasing nerve symptoms?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To get an informative insight, we reached out to Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that one “need not worry, but they should definitely stay aware”. “Metformin remains one of the safest and most effective medicines for type 2 diabetes and has proven long-term benefits for blood sugar control and heart health. However, prolonged use can reduce the body’s ability to absorb vitamin B12, especially in people taking higher doses or using it for several years. The issue is not the medicine itself, but missing the deficiency early,” said Dr Negalur.