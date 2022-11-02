Expert shares simple dos and don’ts to take care of mental health

Over the years, in a welcome change, mental health has come to be recognised as an essential aspect of one’s overall well-being. While experts say there is still a long way to go, they do acknowledge and appreciate the small change that has come about. But on this journey, it is equally important to understand and identify the signs and seek help when needed, for yourself or those around you. As such, we reached out to Shweta Puri, a counselling psychologist, who told us about some dos and don’ts one must keep in mind while caring for mental health.

* DO: Take good care of your body as mental health is linked to your physical health.

It is imperative to exercise daily, maintain good sleep hygiene, and eat anti-inflammatory food items to ensure that your body is nourished and in good shape for it to produce the right amounts of cortisol (the stress hormone) and dopamine (the happy hormone).

* DO: Be your own best friend and be kind to yourself in the midst of a difficult situation.

We are often good friends to others but when it comes to ourselves, we are extremely harsh and critical. Remember that we are human and will make mistakes, that’s how you learn and grow.

* DO: Connect with others. Remember, a man is a social animal and we have evolved to be a part of society. Ensure you are connected to friends and family, even pets and plants.

During the pandemic we all realised the importance of support from family and friends, and being connected with each other. So do that. However, focus on the quality and not the quantity of the people — be with those who see you for who you are.

* DO: Talk about your feelings and provide others a safe space to talk about theirs as well.

However, don’t try to give advice to people who are having severe mental health issues — always urge them to go to a professional.

* DO: Journal your thoughts on a daily basis.

As children, we had our “Dear Diary” that helped us cope with bad days and relish the good ones — this same exercise can be helpful even now. Journaling your thoughts freely and openly is a great way to download and dismiss thoughts, as required. It is an effective method that ensures we are more in touch with the present moment and less cognitively fused into the past.

* DON’T: Invalidate the feelings of others by telling them things like ‘snap out of it’ when they are stressed or depressed.

The truth is, we can never fully understand or know what a person is feeling. However, we can be there for them while they are feeling those things, and try to guide them to seek professional help, or even just do their favourite self-care activities with them. We can’t always take away the darkness in a person’s world but we can sit with them in the dark.

It’s best to get professional help if you feel like you’re struggling. (representative)

* DON’T: Assign mental health as a gender specific illness.

Men are just as much prone to mental health battles as women.

* DON’T: Stigmatise the use of medications for mental illness.

Don’t believe myths like mental health medicines make you dull and slow. Just like you don’t doubt the usage of medications for blood pressure and diabetes, please let the professionals assess the need, duration, and dosage of medicines.

DON’T: Use mental illness terms casually.

You do not have ‘OCD’ if you like things to be neat, you are not ‘anorexic’ if you don’t eat as much on a certain day. Also don’t use words like lunatic and psychotic casually.

DON’T: Belittle a person who is struggling with their mental health and deny them equal opportunities in the world.

They can participate in all areas of life equally. They are not inferior. They are not ‘crazy’. Be accommodating, understanding and empathetic. Help them be the best version of themselves, help them seek professional help, be kind to them. You may never be able to fully understand the gravity of the battle someone is fighting, but you can refrain from adding to their load and making it heavier.

