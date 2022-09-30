scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Mental health NGO wins UK govt grant to develop model for autism care

The aim is to evaluate a flexible pathway that would support families of young children with autism with detection and intervention services through a programme of research, training and capacity building across India, Sri Lanka and Nepal using healthcare workers.  

goa Mental health NGO, goa Mental health NGO wins UK govt grant, autism care, Sangath ngo, University of Manchester, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe grant has been awarded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) using UK aid from the UK government, which supports global health research.

A NON-GOVERNMENTAL organisation Sangath based in Goa and New Delhi has won a grant in partnership with the University of Manchester, UK to design and evaluate a detection care model for young children with autism and their families in India, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The aim is to evaluate a flexible pathway that would support families of young children with autism with detection and intervention services through a programme of research, training and capacity building across India, Sri Lanka and Nepal using healthcare workers.

The grant has been awarded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) using UK aid from the UK government, which supports global health research.

Dr Gauri Divan, co-principal investigator from Sangath stated “This is the result of over 10 years of systematic research in community care for autism which we have been doing in Sangath. We know that families continue to struggle to receive a diagnosis and then find proven affordable care. We hope to use our experience working with ASHA workers in Delhi, who have been delivering the PASS Plus intervention in the homes of families. This experience has given us confidence that we can implement this across districts in South Asia…”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Khalistan on lips, Bhindranwale follower takes charge of Deep Sidhu&#8217...Premium
Khalistan on lips, Bhindranwale follower takes charge of Deep Sidhu&#8217...
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata housePremium
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata house

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 05:55:11 am
Next Story

CM Eknath Shinde announces Diwali bonus for BMC employees

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

astraguru
Auction chronicled the vibrant legacy of Indian art; showcased rare, unseen works
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement