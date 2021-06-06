scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

Mental health: Dealing with the loss of a loved one in the pandemic

Healing is a gradual process; most people try to rush it. Give yourself the time to grieve, says an expert

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2021 11:15:58 am
mental health, mental health coronavirus, mental health death coronavirus, mental health tips for internet, indian express newsRemember you did the best that the situation allowed. (Photo: Pixabay)

Over the past year, we have seen families mourning the loss of a loved one. Death is inevitable, but it is also hard to accept.

In the current situation, we have not been able to say our goodbyes to loved ones. The guilt of that, or the inability to do more for them, has been unsettling. Here are some ways which can help you recover from the loss of a loved one, as shared by Sitender Sehrawat, mindfulness teacher and founder of Mindful Souls.

Own your guilt

Remember you did as much as you could do, or as much as the situation allowed. “Trying to blame yourself for the outcome will only swamp your situation. Be kind to yourself if there was something you could do but weren’t able to,” Sehrawat said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
READ |How to calm yourself if COVID-related news is making you anxious

Accept the unfortunate event

All our lives, we have been taught to avoid unpleasant emotions. If you are feeling depressed, you are asked to watch a movie, go out with friends or do something exactly the opposite.

According to Sehrawat, “dejecting negatives emotions puts us in a denial mode”. “Although it’s helpful to go out and cheer yourself up, it should be the last step once you have dealt with your negative emotions. Often, we are not taught that it’s normal to grieve, cry and experience unpleasant emotions.”

READ |There’s a name for the blah you’re feeling: It’s called languishing

Give yourself time to heal

Healing is a gradual process; most people try to rush it.

“Every time we go through this cycle, our mind considers it as a failure and over time, you are convinced that you can’t heal. Suppressing your negative emotions may create an amassment of suppressed negative emotions,” he said.

Honour their memories

We earn memories by spending time with our loved ones. This emotional transaction is priceless. “You cannot exchange your lifelong earnings with long-time sufferings. Cherish the memories by showing compassion for others. You might save someone’s life, only you could understand how gratifying it is,” he explained.

ALSO READ |‘Our mind is a very tricky place’: Sanjana Sanghi writes a note on mental health

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In Pictures: Pride month celebrations across the globe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 07: Latest News

Advertisement